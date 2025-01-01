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19 verified Raleigh agents

Top real estate agents in Raleigh

Browse 19 Raleigh realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Raleigh

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Raleigh Realty

Raleigh Realty

Raleigh Realty

5.0(651)
"We worked with Rachel to purchase a property in Raleigh area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
707 N West St #104, Raleigh, NC 27603
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All Good Real Estate, LLC.

All Good Real Estate, LLC.

All Good Real Estate, LLC.

5.0(149)
"All Good Real Estate has you covered from Raleigh to Jacksonville."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
4002 Barrett Dr Ste 203, Raleigh, NC 27609
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A Cole Realty

A Cole Realty

A Cole Realty

5.0(1622)
"She’s a valuable asset to the Raleigh, NC real estate market!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3210 Fairhill Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612
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Carolina Collective Realty by Real Broker, LLC

Carolina Collective Realty by Real Broker, LLC

Carolina Collective Realty by Real Broker, LLC

4.8(152)
"... go the extra mile, and from Day 1, I knew we had the right realtors!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7200 Creedmoor Rd Suite 306, Raleigh, NC 27613
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Christina Valkanoff Realty Group

Christina Valkanoff Realty Group

Christina Valkanoff Realty Group

5.0(120)
"We’ve used them multiple times in the Raleigh area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2700 Wycliff Rd #210, Raleigh, NC 27607
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The Coley Group

The Coley Group

The Coley Group

5.0(573)
"Parker would absolutely be our go to for any Raleigh real estate needs!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4350 Lassiter at North Hills Ave #256, Raleigh, NC 27609
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Keller Williams Raleigh

Keller Williams Raleigh

Keller Williams Raleigh

4.1(44)
"One of the best Real Estate Offices in the Triangle."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4700 Homewood Ct Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27609
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Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston - North Raleigh Office

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston - North Raleigh Office

Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston - North Raleigh Office

4.6(72)
"Taryn was integral to our success in purchasing our new home in Raleigh."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
9051 Strickland Rd #200, Raleigh, NC 27615
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Carolina's Choice Real Estate

Carolina's Choice Real Estate

Carolina's Choice Real Estate

4.9(244)
"David Wilson was the listing agent for the sale of our home in Raleigh."
— Google review
Specialty
Service establishment
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Angela Drum Real Estate

Angela Drum Real Estate

Angela Drum Real Estate

4.8(75)
"We worked with Chase Crain at Angela Drum when buying our new home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4509 Creedmoor Rd Suite 201, Raleigh, NC 27612
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Navigate Realty Raleigh

Navigate Realty Raleigh

Navigate Realty Raleigh

5.0(243)
"We moved for work and we’re completely new to the Raleigh area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7701 Six Forks Rd Suite 110, Raleigh, NC 27615
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Rich Realty Group - Raleigh Real Estate Agents

Rich Realty Group - Raleigh Real Estate Agents

Rich Realty Group - Raleigh Real Estate Agents

4.8(94)
"Marshall & Rich Realty were an absolute pleasure to work with."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
2021 Fairview Rd STE 200, Raleigh, NC 27608
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Renee Hillman, Real Estate Broker - Hillman Real Estate Group at eXp Realty

Renee Hillman, Real Estate Broker - Hillman Real Estate Group at eXp Realty

Renee Hillman, Real Estate Broker - Hillman Real Estate Group at eXp Realty

5.0(226)
"We had an excellent experience using Renée and Rebecca to sell our home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
100 Lynn Rd Suite J, Raleigh, NC 27609
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DASH Carolina Real Estate

DASH Carolina Real Estate

DASH Carolina Real Estate

5.0(3091)
"She helped us navigate throughout Raleigh for finding our perfect home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4800 Six Forks Rd # 210, Raleigh, NC 27609
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Marti Hampton Real Estate

Marti Hampton Real Estate

Marti Hampton Real Estate

4.9(1098)
"Natalie helped my husband and I purchase a house in Raleigh."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
100 Lynn Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609
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Spencer Properties

Spencer Properties

Spencer Properties

5.0(332)
"Jennifer Spencer is the best real estate agent in Raleigh."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3607 Falls River Ave #115, Raleigh, NC 27614
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Ashley Wilson Realty Group

Ashley Wilson Realty Group

Ashley Wilson Realty Group

5.0(259)
"Any future homes we buy or sell will be through Ashley Wilson Realty!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
110 Horizon Dr suite 230, Raleigh, NC 27615
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220 Agents

220 Agents

220 Agents

4.9(210)
"We worked with Keller Williams Raleigh 220 Agents to sell our home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
9051 Strickland Rd #200, Raleigh, NC 27615
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Linda Craft Team, REALTORS

Linda Craft Team, REALTORS

Linda Craft Team, REALTORS

4.8(231)
"Muriel Bijeau is the realtor in Raleigh NC."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7300 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Raleigh?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Raleigh properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

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How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Raleigh directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Raleigh?

Raleigh's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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