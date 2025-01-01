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20 verified Regina agents

Top real estate agents in Regina

Browse 20 Regina realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Regina

Connect with 20 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Rish Kataria - REALTOR® in Regina

Rish Kataria - REALTOR® in Regina

Rish Kataria - REALTOR® in Regina

5.0(86)
"He is one of the best realtors in Regina."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial agent
Address
2010 11th Ave #706, Regina, SK S4P 0J3, Canada
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Aideen Zareh REALTOR® - The Home Expert Team - eXp Realty

Aideen Zareh REALTOR® - The Home Expert Team - eXp Realty

Aideen Zareh REALTOR® - The Home Expert Team - eXp Realty

5.0(209)
"Our condo in Regina sold in under two weeks for above our asking price."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2010 11th Ave #706, Regina, SK S4P 0J3, Canada
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Sara McKinley Your Prairie Key to Regina & Area Real Estate Agent REALTOR®

Sara McKinley Your Prairie Key to Regina & Area Real Estate Agent REALTOR®

Sara McKinley Your Prairie Key to Regina & Area Real Estate Agent REALTOR®

4.9(85)
"She is the ultimate realtor and real estate queen....I said what I said."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4420 Albert St, Regina, SK S4S 6B4, Canada
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Jazz Gill - eXp Realty - The Home Expert Team

Jazz Gill - eXp Realty - The Home Expert Team

Jazz Gill - eXp Realty - The Home Expert Team

5.0(321)
"We recently bought a property for the first time in Regina."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
514 Victoria Ave E, Regina, SK S4V 0N7, Canada
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JC Realty Regina

JC Realty Regina

JC Realty Regina

5.0(84)
"Our realtor also helped us sell our current home for the past decade."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2241 Albert St, Regina, SK S4P 2V5, Canada
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Jeff Campbell Team - ReginaHomesForSale.com - EXP Realty

Jeff Campbell Team - ReginaHomesForSale.com - EXP Realty

Jeff Campbell Team - ReginaHomesForSale.com - EXP Realty

5.0(112)
"Jeff assisted us in selling our home in Regina."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2010 11th Ave #706, Regina, SK S4P 0J3, Canada
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Logan Janzen | Regina Realtor® | REMAX Crown Real Estate

Logan Janzen | Regina Realtor® | REMAX Crown Real Estate

Logan Janzen | Regina Realtor® | REMAX Crown Real Estate

5.0(59)
"I highly recommend him for anyone looking to buy or sell property in Regina."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
2350 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1A6, Canada
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REMAX Crown Real Estate

REMAX Crown Real Estate

REMAX Crown Real Estate

4.8(107)
"It was a pleasure working with ReMax Crown Real Estate."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2350 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1A6, Canada
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James Wruth | Realtor® | Remax Crown Real Estate

James Wruth | Realtor® | Remax Crown Real Estate

James Wruth | Realtor® | Remax Crown Real Estate

4.9(98)
"He advised me on the Regina housing market before I moved here."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2350 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1A5, Canada
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Curtus Collins - Tourney Group - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

Curtus Collins - Tourney Group - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

Curtus Collins - Tourney Group - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

5.0(125)
"Curtus Collins just worked to sell my condo in Regina."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2350 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1A6, Canada
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MARTIN BLONSKI - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

MARTIN BLONSKI - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

MARTIN BLONSKI - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

5.0(112)
"Helped me buy two properties in the Regina area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2350 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1A6, Canada
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Pat Sirois - Remax Crown Real Estate Regina

Pat Sirois - Remax Crown Real Estate Regina

Pat Sirois - Remax Crown Real Estate Regina

4.9(188)
"If you want to buy a home in the Regina area, Pat is who you should call!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2350 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1A6, Canada
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Century 21 Dome Realty Inc.

Century 21 Dome Realty Inc.

Century 21 Dome Realty Inc.

4.7(96)
"Definitely knew the housing market in Regina."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4420 Albert St, Regina, SK S4S 6B4, Canada
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Kyle Mader RE/MAX Crown Real Estate, Regina Realtor

Kyle Mader RE/MAX Crown Real Estate, Regina Realtor

Kyle Mader RE/MAX Crown Real Estate, Regina Realtor

5.0(42)
"Since this was our first home purchase, their guidance was invaluable."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2350 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 6P1, Canada
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Matrix Real Estate Group- Brokered by W Real Estate Inc.

Matrix Real Estate Group- Brokered by W Real Estate Inc.

Matrix Real Estate Group- Brokered by W Real Estate Inc.

4.9(48)
"I high recommend him for any real estates needs in Saskatchewan."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2010 11th Ave #706, Regina, SK S4P 0J3, Canada
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Kaitlin Brown Real Estate

Kaitlin Brown Real Estate

Kaitlin Brown Real Estate

4.9(29)
"She is very knowledgeable in all residential areas of Regina."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1450 Hamilton St, Regina, SK S4R 2B6, Canada
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John Chung - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

John Chung - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

John Chung - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

5.0(112)
"John is, by far, the best Realtor I have ever worked with."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2350 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1A6, Canada
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Brandon Kayter, Regina REALTOR® - Bendz Real Estate Group - eXp Realty

Brandon Kayter, Regina REALTOR® - Bendz Real Estate Group - eXp Realty

Brandon Kayter, Regina REALTOR® - Bendz Real Estate Group - eXp Realty

5.0(110)
"I highly recommend him if you are considering agents in Regina and area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2010 11th Ave #706, Regina, SK S4P 0J3, Canada
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Kelsey Smith RE/MAX Crown Real Estate, Regina Realtor

Kelsey Smith RE/MAX Crown Real Estate, Regina Realtor

Kelsey Smith RE/MAX Crown Real Estate, Regina Realtor

5.0(213)
"It started with a Google search for the "Best Realtor in Regina"."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2350 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1A5, Canada
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Terrie Dunand Realtor RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

Terrie Dunand Realtor RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

Terrie Dunand Realtor RE/MAX Crown Real Estate

4.9(89)
"Would use again when dealing with property in Regina."
— Google review
Specialty
Appraiser
Address
2350 2nd Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1A6, Canada
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Regina?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Regina properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Regina's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Regina's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Regina directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Regina?

Regina's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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