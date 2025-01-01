Rish Kataria - REALTOR® in Regina
Rish Kataria - REALTOR® in Regina
“"He is one of the best realtors in Regina."”
- Specialty
- Commercial agent
- Address
- 2010 11th Ave #706, Regina, SK S4P 0J3, Canada
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Rish Kataria - REALTOR® in Regina
“"He is one of the best realtors in Regina."”
Aideen Zareh REALTOR® - The Home Expert Team - eXp Realty
“"Our condo in Regina sold in under two weeks for above our asking price."”
Sara McKinley Your Prairie Key to Regina & Area Real Estate Agent REALTOR®
“"She is the ultimate realtor and real estate queen....I said what I said."”
Jazz Gill - eXp Realty - The Home Expert Team
“"We recently bought a property for the first time in Regina."”
JC Realty Regina
“"Our realtor also helped us sell our current home for the past decade."”
Jeff Campbell Team - ReginaHomesForSale.com - EXP Realty
“"Jeff assisted us in selling our home in Regina."”
Logan Janzen | Regina Realtor® | REMAX Crown Real Estate
“"I highly recommend him for anyone looking to buy or sell property in Regina."”
REMAX Crown Real Estate
“"It was a pleasure working with ReMax Crown Real Estate."”
James Wruth | Realtor® | Remax Crown Real Estate
“"He advised me on the Regina housing market before I moved here."”
Curtus Collins - Tourney Group - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate
“"Curtus Collins just worked to sell my condo in Regina."”
MARTIN BLONSKI - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate
“"Helped me buy two properties in the Regina area."”
Pat Sirois - Remax Crown Real Estate Regina
“"If you want to buy a home in the Regina area, Pat is who you should call!"”
Century 21 Dome Realty Inc.
“"Definitely knew the housing market in Regina."”
Kyle Mader RE/MAX Crown Real Estate, Regina Realtor
“"Since this was our first home purchase, their guidance was invaluable."”
Matrix Real Estate Group- Brokered by W Real Estate Inc.
“"I high recommend him for any real estates needs in Saskatchewan."”
Kaitlin Brown Real Estate
“"She is very knowledgeable in all residential areas of Regina."”
John Chung - RE/MAX Crown Real Estate
“"John is, by far, the best Realtor I have ever worked with."”
Brandon Kayter, Regina REALTOR® - Bendz Real Estate Group - eXp Realty
“"I highly recommend him if you are considering agents in Regina and area."”
Kelsey Smith RE/MAX Crown Real Estate, Regina Realtor
“"It started with a Google search for the "Best Realtor in Regina"."”
Terrie Dunand Realtor RE/MAX Crown Real Estate
“"Would use again when dealing with property in Regina."”
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AI virtual staging helps showcase Regina properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
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To become a featured realtor in our Regina directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Regina's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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