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20 verified Richmond agents

Top real estate agents in Richmond

Browse 20 Richmond realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Richmond

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One South Realty Group

One South Realty Group

One South Realty Group

4.8(45)
"She walks you through every single detail of the contract and sale process."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
2314 W Main St #4435, Richmond, VA 23220
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The Jenny Maraghy Team | Richmond

The Jenny Maraghy Team | Richmond

The Jenny Maraghy Team | Richmond

5.0(333)
"If you need the best realtor in Richmond, Terri Brennan is the one."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7100 Forest Ave STE. 303, Richmond, VA 23226
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The Elliott Real Estate Team

The Elliott Real Estate Team

The Elliott Real Estate Team

5.0(225)
"He helped us both buy a house and sell two houses in Richmond (Henrico) VA."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6806 Paragon Pl #300, Richmond, VA 23230
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Reynolds EmpowerHome Team Richmond

Reynolds EmpowerHome Team Richmond

Reynolds EmpowerHome Team Richmond

4.9(136)
"Hoping to close on the perfect house the Reynolds team found for me!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3300 W Broad St #205, Richmond, VA 23230
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Ron & Stephanie Evans Richmond VA Real Estate- EVANSRVAHOMES

Ron & Stephanie Evans Richmond VA Real Estate- EVANSRVAHOMES

Ron & Stephanie Evans Richmond VA Real Estate- EVANSRVAHOMES

5.0(78)
"I bought long distance with limited visits to Richmond."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5702 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23226
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Park 27 | Small & Associates Real Estate

Park 27 | Small & Associates Real Estate

Park 27 | Small & Associates Real Estate

4.8(55)
"Small & Associates has the most knowledgeable realtors in Richmond Virginia!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3103 Ellwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23221
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Team Hensley｜Richmond Real Estate Agents and Realtors

Team Hensley｜Richmond Real Estate Agents and Realtors

Team Hensley｜Richmond Real Estate Agents and Realtors

4.9(135)
"... Annemarie and Team Hensley for your real estate needs."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
2621 Promenade Pkwy Suite 106, Midlothian, VA 23113
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Alex Glaser & The Glaser Group at Long & Foster Realtors

Alex Glaser & The Glaser Group at Long & Foster Realtors

Alex Glaser & The Glaser Group at Long & Foster Realtors

5.0(232)
"If you need to buy a house in the Richmond area, Alex is your guy!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5702 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23226
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Cindy Bennett Richmond Real Estate

Cindy Bennett Richmond Real Estate

Cindy Bennett Richmond Real Estate

5.0(55)
"She is a Richmond expert - not even just with real estate!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
505 Libbie Ave, Richmond, VA 23226
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The Hogan Group Real Estate

The Hogan Group Real Estate

The Hogan Group Real Estate

4.9(517)
"Angie Nadeau was a great agent who helped me purchase my home in Richmond."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2120 Staples Mill Rd #100, Richmond, VA 23230
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River Fox Realty

River Fox Realty

River Fox Realty

5.0(393)
"Her knowledge of the Richmond real estate market is impressive;"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4803 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond, VA 23225
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George: A Real Estate Group

George: A Real Estate Group

George: A Real Estate Group

5.0(38)
"I would recommend to anyone looking to buy or sell in the Richmond area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2416 Jefferson Ave C-3, Richmond, VA 23223
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Mission Realty | Brokered by REAL

Mission Realty | Brokered by REAL

Mission Realty | Brokered by REAL

5.0(1119)
"Erika Cline did a great job helping us purchase our home in Richmond."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3701 Cox Rd Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23233
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The Pace of Richmond, Keller Williams Richmond West

The Pace of Richmond, Keller Williams Richmond West

The Pace of Richmond, Keller Williams Richmond West

5.0(282)
"There are a metric ton of choices when it comes to real estate in Richmond."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6806 Paragon Pl #300, Richmond, VA 23230
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Kevin Currie Group - Real Estate Agency in Richmond - Residential - Hometown Realty

Kevin Currie Group - Real Estate Agency in Richmond - Residential - Hometown Realty

Kevin Currie Group - Real Estate Agency in Richmond - Residential - Hometown Realty

4.9(41)
"Kevin Currie at Hometown Realty RVA was Fabulous."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3027 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221
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Ruckart Real Estate

Ruckart Real Estate

Ruckart Real Estate

4.9(271)
"Great Real Estate company in Richmond VA and surrounding cities."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5000 Monument Ave Ste. 119, Richmond, VA 23230
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United Real Estate Richmond

United Real Estate Richmond

United Real Estate Richmond

3.9(40)
"We're doing some house hunting and and these folks have been the best."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
9011 Arboretum Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23236
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Cabell Childress Group

Cabell Childress Group

Cabell Childress Group

4.9(252)
"... guy has the expertise and experience to buy/sell any VA real estate."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4904 W Clay St, Richmond, VA 23230
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Virginia Capital Real Estate

Virginia Capital Real Estate

Virginia Capital Real Estate

4.5(78)
"Professional and knowledgeable agents that know how to communicate."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1106 N Thompson St Suite 1, Richmond, VA 23230
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The Wright Group VA || Richmond Real Estate

The Wright Group VA || Richmond Real Estate

The Wright Group VA || Richmond Real Estate

5.0(191)
"Made buying a home in Virginia, well, feel like home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6806 Paragon Pl #300, Richmond, VA 23230
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Richmond?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Richmond properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

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How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Richmond directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Richmond?

Richmond's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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