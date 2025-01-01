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18 verified Rochester agents

Top real estate agents in Rochester

Browse 18 Rochester realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Rochester

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Updegraff Group Realty

Updegraff Group Realty

Updegraff Group Realty

4.7(44)
"Mark is super knowledgable in all things real estate."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1039 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14620
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Team Hilbert at Keller Williams Realty

Team Hilbert at Keller Williams Realty

Team Hilbert at Keller Williams Realty

5.0(178)
"Sana knows the Rochester’s property market inside n’ outside."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2000 S Winton Rd #201, Rochester, NY 14618
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The Belpanno's on Team Luxe

The Belpanno's on Team Luxe

The Belpanno's on Team Luxe

5.0(106)
"This year, Melissa helped us start the hunt for our forever home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1770 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14606
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The Jeff Scofield Team Real Estate Agents

The Jeff Scofield Team Real Estate Agents

The Jeff Scofield Team Real Estate Agents

4.9(541)
"I recommend her and her team to anyone buying in the Rochester area."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
2171 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618
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High Falls | Sotheby's International Realty

High Falls | Sotheby's International Realty

High Falls | Sotheby's International Realty

4.9(198)
"Alexis Torres helped us to buy a new home and then sell my old home!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1655 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618
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Gary Norselli at Keller Williams Realty

Gary Norselli at Keller Williams Realty

Gary Norselli at Keller Williams Realty

4.9(50)
"Thanks for hosting the first home buyers seminar at RIT!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1770 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14606
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Alan Wood - RE/MAX

Alan Wood - RE/MAX

Alan Wood - RE/MAX

4.9(148)
"Alan and his team are our go-to realtor in Rochester."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2171 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618
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Anthony Realty Group

Anthony Realty Group

Anthony Realty Group

4.8(28)
"I am now a homeowner due to the delightful help of my realtor Veronica!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
718 S Plymouth Ave, Rochester, NY 14608
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The Dawn Nowak Team - Keller Williams - Real Estate Agent

The Dawn Nowak Team - Keller Williams - Real Estate Agent

The Dawn Nowak Team - Keller Williams - Real Estate Agent

5.0(152)
"One of the Best Realtor in Monroe county."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2000 S Winton Rd #201, Rochester, NY 14618
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Revolution Real Estate

Revolution Real Estate

Revolution Real Estate

4.8(38)
"She helped us purchase two homes and sell another."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
3861 Lyell Rd, Rochester, NY 14606
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Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty

Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty

Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty

5.0(251)
"I will not use anyone else to buy or sell properties in Rochester."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1770 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14606
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NORCHAR Real Estate

NORCHAR Real Estate

NORCHAR Real Estate

5.0(270)
"Emily Bot is my go-to realtor in Rochester."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
389 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607
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R Realty Rochester LLC, Rochester Real Estate

R Realty Rochester LLC, Rochester Real Estate

R Realty Rochester LLC, Rochester Real Estate

5.0(23)
"Working with R Realty was the best decision I could have made."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
86 Lake Ave, Rochester, NY 14608
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WCI Realty

WCI Realty

WCI Realty

4.8(165)
"If you need a realtor Julia & Brett are the ones to call."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2450 W Ridge Rd # 202, Rochester, NY 14626
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Elysian Homes by Mark Siwiec and Associates

Elysian Homes by Mark Siwiec and Associates

Elysian Homes by Mark Siwiec and Associates

4.9(228)
"He is the greatest realtor in Rochester!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1357 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618
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The Property Girls Team

The Property Girls Team

The Property Girls Team

4.9(238)
"I bought a house in Rochester when I was moving from Colorado."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
644 South Ave, Rochester, NY 14620
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Dave Baxter Realty - Rochester, NY

Dave Baxter Realty - Rochester, NY

Dave Baxter Realty - Rochester, NY

4.9(45)
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
709 Seneca Pkwy, Rochester, NY 14613
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The Friend Team - Keller Williams of Greater Rochester

The Friend Team - Keller Williams of Greater Rochester

The Friend Team - Keller Williams of Greater Rochester

4.9(301)
"Leslie Grego is the best real estate agent in Rochester!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2000 S Winton Rd building 1 suite 201, Rochester, NY 14618
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AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Rochester?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Rochester properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Rochester's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Rochester's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Rochester directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Rochester?

Rochester's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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