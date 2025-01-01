Back to Directory
18 verified Sacramento agents

Top real estate agents in Sacramento

Browse 18 Sacramento realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

Try AI Virtual Staging →Get listed
Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Sacramento

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

Stage any Sacramento listing in 30 seconds

Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.

Try free →
Best Sac Homes Group @ LPT Realty

Best Sac Homes Group @ LPT Realty

Best Sac Homes Group @ LPT Realty

4.9(361)
"We have been wanting to buy a condominium in Sacramento for some time."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
550 Howe Ave #200, Sacramento, CA 95825
CallWebsiteMaps
Catricala Real Estate Group - Compass

Catricala Real Estate Group - Compass

Catricala Real Estate Group - Compass

5.0(88)
"One was said to be in the top 100 realtors in the Sacramento area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3330 Folsom Blvd STE C, Sacramento, CA 95816
CallWebsiteMaps
Rico Rivera Realtor- Silicon East Real Estate

Rico Rivera Realtor- Silicon East Real Estate

Rico Rivera Realtor- Silicon East Real Estate

5.0(104)
"My wife flew out to Sacramento to put together a short list of houses."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1610 R St Suite 280, Sacramento, CA 95811
CallWebsiteMaps
Tim Collom - House Real Estate

Tim Collom - House Real Estate

Tim Collom - House Real Estate

5.0(253)
"And shortly after, she helped us buy our DREAM home in Sacramento."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3809 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816
CallWebsiteMaps
Gonsalves Real Estate Properties

Gonsalves Real Estate Properties

Gonsalves Real Estate Properties

4.8(37)
"This team is made up of the best real estate agents in Sacramento!"
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
836 57th St #403, Sacramento, CA 95819
CallWebsiteMaps
Jenny Rosas - Kinship Real Estate

Jenny Rosas - Kinship Real Estate

Jenny Rosas - Kinship Real Estate

5.0(98)
"I moved to Sacramento for work and I’m a first time home buyer."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2110 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816
CallWebsiteMaps
Madison Chase Real Estate

Madison Chase Real Estate

Madison Chase Real Estate

4.9(53)
"We couldn’t be happier with any other real estate agents."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2277 Fair Oaks Blvd #440, Sacramento, CA 95825
CallWebsiteMaps
Sacramento Real Estate Group

Sacramento Real Estate Group

Sacramento Real Estate Group

4.9(44)
"What else would could a person ask for in a real estate transaction?"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3001 I St Ste. 200, Sacramento, CA 95816
CallWebsiteMaps
Chris Kunz Real Estate - Coldwell Banker Sac Metro

Chris Kunz Real Estate - Coldwell Banker Sac Metro

Chris Kunz Real Estate - Coldwell Banker Sac Metro

5.0(69)
"I've purchased and sold 4 homes over the past few decades, in CA, OR and WA."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
730 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95816
CallWebsiteMaps
Parm Atwal Real Estate Team

Parm Atwal Real Estate Team

Parm Atwal Real Estate Team

4.8(137)
"My wife and I recently worked with Jose to purchase our first home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4080 Truxel Rd #100, Sacramento, CA 95834
CallWebsiteMaps
Avenu Real Estate - Brokered by eXp - Sacramento Real Estate Agents and Realtors

Avenu Real Estate - Brokered by eXp - Sacramento Real Estate Agents and Realtors

Avenu Real Estate - Brokered by eXp - Sacramento Real Estate Agents and Realtors

4.9(40)
"Recently purchased a beautiful home and Austin was our realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1715 R St #130, Sacramento, CA 95811
CallWebsiteMaps
Amen Real Estate

Amen Real Estate

Amen Real Estate

5.0(1142)
"Simply the best real estate company in Sacramento."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6313 Elvas Ave, Sacramento, CA 95819
CallWebsiteMaps
Grounded Real Estate

Grounded Real Estate

Grounded Real Estate

4.9(133)
"You rocked helping me buy my both houses."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
915 20th St, Sacramento, CA 95811
CallWebsiteMaps
Antonio Cardenas Realtor - Grounded - Real Estate Agent in Sacramento, CA

Antonio Cardenas Realtor - Grounded - Real Estate Agent in Sacramento, CA

Antonio Cardenas Realtor - Grounded - Real Estate Agent in Sacramento, CA

5.0(94)
"As a listing agent, you’re an absolute pleasure to work with."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
915 20th St, Sacramento, CA 95811
CallWebsiteMaps
Goree and Thompson Real Estate, Inc

Goree and Thompson Real Estate, Inc

Goree and Thompson Real Estate, Inc

5.0(82)
"Has sold multiple properties for us in Sacramento area."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1810 S St, Sacramento, CA 95811
CallWebsiteMaps
GUIDE Real Estate - Midtown

GUIDE Real Estate - Midtown

GUIDE Real Estate - Midtown

4.8(28)
"Best Brokerage in California."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1610 R St Suite 280, Sacramento, CA 95811
CallWebsiteMaps
Nathan Sherman & Beth Christensen - Dunnigan Realtors Brother & Sister Team

Nathan Sherman & Beth Christensen - Dunnigan Realtors Brother & Sister Team

Nathan Sherman & Beth Christensen - Dunnigan Realtors Brother & Sister Team

5.0(80)
"Nathan Sherman is hands down the best agent in Sacramento."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
440 Santa Ynez Way, Sacramento, CA 95816
CallWebsiteMaps
Sarah Moon - Dunnigan Realtors

Sarah Moon - Dunnigan Realtors

Sarah Moon - Dunnigan Realtors

5.0(105)
"After interviewing several agents Sarah was definitely the best choice."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1341 Perkins Way, Sacramento, CA 95818
CallWebsiteMaps

Boost Your Property Listings in Sacramento

In the competitive Sacramento real estate market, standing out is essential. SofaBrain's AI-powered virtual staging and room redesign tools help realtors create visually stunning listings that capture buyer attention.

With Sacramento home buyers increasingly starting their search online, high-quality visual content is no longer optional—it's a necessity for successful real estate professionals.

Transform Empty Spaces

Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Sacramento's popular design trends.

Multiple Design Styles

Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Sacramento market.

Save Time & Money

Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.

Try AI Virtual Staging
AI Virtual Staging Example

Are You a Real Estate Agent in Sacramento?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Sacramento market.

  • Enhanced visibility to potential clients in Sacramento
  • Showcase your AI-enhanced portfolio
  • Stand out from competitors with innovative technology
Apply for ListingView Premium Options
AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Sacramento?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Sacramento properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Sacramento's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Sacramento's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Sacramento directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Sacramento?

Sacramento's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

Ready to Transform Your Sacramento Property Listings?

Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.

Try SofaBrain Now