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16 verified Saint Louis agents

Top real estate agents in Saint Louis

Browse 16 Saint Louis realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Saint Louis

Connect with 16 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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St. Louis Missouri Realtor, Toyin Oduwole

St. Louis Missouri Realtor, Toyin Oduwole

St. Louis Missouri Realtor, Toyin Oduwole

4.9(118)
"If you or anyone you know needs a realtor in the St. Louis area, call Toyin!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2458 Old Dorsett Rd, Maryland Heights, MO 63043
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The Gellman Team

The Gellman Team

The Gellman Team

5.0(1120)
"If you want a house in the Saint Louis area, Jeremy is your man."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7501 Murdoch Ave, St. Louis, MO 63119
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Strait Realty

Strait Realty

Strait Realty

4.9(235)
"Bob helped us navigate the market and find the right home for us!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
231 S Bemiston Ave #800, Clayton, MO 63105
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Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate

4.8(495)
"Our agent Melissa was diligent in helping us with the sale of or home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
4625 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
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Dan Brassil Real Estate

Dan Brassil Real Estate

Dan Brassil Real Estate

5.0(257)
"I would never buy or sell a house in St. Louis with anyone else."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3353 Roger Pl, St. Louis, MO 63116
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Klamen Real Estate Group

Klamen Real Estate Group

Klamen Real Estate Group

4.9(189)
"Ryan has my business for as long as he’s listing and selling homes."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
7508 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63130
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Lou Realty Group

Lou Realty Group

Lou Realty Group

4.9(127)
"Lou Realty Group made my first home purchase a breeze!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4600 Loughborough Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116
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The Dawn Griffin Real Estate Group

The Dawn Griffin Real Estate Group

The Dawn Griffin Real Estate Group

5.0(188)
"He knows the market, St. Louis, and houses in general, in and out."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
425 Gabriel Dr, St. Louis, MO 63122
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Realty Matters

Realty Matters

Realty Matters

5.0(32)
"Chris got us into our first home and made the process a dream."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
6118 Magnolia Ave, St. Louis, MO 63139
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Chris & Lisa Grus - eXp Realty

Chris & Lisa Grus - eXp Realty

Chris & Lisa Grus - eXp Realty

4.9(135)
"His knowledge of St. Louis and the housing market was very helpful."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3636 S Geyer Rd #100, St. Louis, MO 63127
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Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty

Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty

Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty

5.0(176)
"This is seriously the best realty company in St. Louis."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
8301 Maryland Ave STE 100, St. Louis, MO 63105
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The Agency

The Agency

The Agency

4.8(49)
"If you're looking for an STL realtor, I can't recomend them highly enough."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
8007 Clayton Rd, Clayton, MO 63117
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Lux Life Real Estate powered by LUX Properties

Lux Life Real Estate powered by LUX Properties

Lux Life Real Estate powered by LUX Properties

4.9(59)
"I needed to sell my house and they stepped in and got the job done."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
8764 Manchester Rd UNIT 201, St. Louis, MO 63144
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Taylor Group - The Agency

Taylor Group - The Agency

Taylor Group - The Agency

5.0(345)
"I would recommend this team to anyone looking in the St. Louis area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
8007 Clayton Rd, Clayton, MO 63117
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Coldwell Banker Premier Group

Coldwell Banker Premier Group

Coldwell Banker Premier Group

4.9(143)
"Nick Metz and Nick Deloch were extremely helpful in selling my home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2203 S Big Bend Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63117
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Garcia Properties

Garcia Properties

Garcia Properties

4.9(1040)
"She truly is an expert in the St. Louis city real estate market!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3537 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63139
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Saint Louis?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Saint Louis properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Saint Louis's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Saint Louis's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Saint Louis directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Saint Louis?

Saint Louis's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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