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18 verified Salt Lake City agents

Top real estate agents in Salt Lake City

Browse 18 Salt Lake City realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Salt Lake City

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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KW Salt Lake City Keller Williams Real Estate

KW Salt Lake City Keller Williams Real Estate

KW Salt Lake City Keller Williams Real Estate

3.8(58)
"The agents and broker at KW Salt Lake City are THE BEST!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1245 Brickyard Rd #500, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
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The One Group Utah - Windermere Salt Lake City/Park City

The One Group Utah - Windermere Salt Lake City/Park City

The One Group Utah - Windermere Salt Lake City/Park City

4.9(141)
"I’d recommend them to anyone in the salt lake area!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1240 E 2100 S #600, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
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Salt Lake Real Estate Agents Keller Williams SLC - Utah Roost & Joshua Stern

Salt Lake Real Estate Agents Keller Williams SLC - Utah Roost & Joshua Stern

Salt Lake Real Estate Agents Keller Williams SLC - Utah Roost & Joshua Stern

4.9(54)
"He knows his stuff about the market in utah and made my job super easy."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1245 Brickyard Rd #500, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
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Salt Town Realty

Salt Town Realty

Salt Town Realty

5.0(63)
"Annie proved to be an expert agent in SLC."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1245 Brickyard Rd #500, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
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Vox Real Estate, LLC

Vox Real Estate, LLC

Vox Real Estate, LLC

5.0(63)
"We feel she is one of the best Realtors in the SL Valley to work with."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
34 S 500 E #208, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
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1st Class Real Estate-Renaissance | Salt Lake City | Utah

1st Class Real Estate-Renaissance | Salt Lake City | Utah

1st Class Real Estate-Renaissance | Salt Lake City | Utah

5.0(17)
"I would highly recommend her services to perspective home buyers in Utah."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
650 S Main St Suite 150-47, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
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The Perry Group

The Perry Group

The Perry Group

4.8(669)
"I would absolutely recommend her to anyone looking for a home in SLC."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1931 S 1100 E #200, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
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Market Source Real Estate

Market Source Real Estate

Market Source Real Estate

5.0(44)
"They’re the most knowledgeable and helpful realtors I have ever had."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
930 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
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Jody Jones Align Commercial Real Estate

Jody Jones Align Commercial Real Estate

Jody Jones Align Commercial Real Estate

4.9(50)
"She finessed the sale of our property in short order."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1075 Hollywood Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
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Align Complete Real Estate Services

Align Complete Real Estate Services

Align Complete Real Estate Services

5.0(69)
"Adam D. Von Maack is—no exaggeration—the best real estate agent in the city."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1075 Hollywood Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
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HŌM EXP Realty

HŌM EXP Realty

HŌM EXP Realty

5.0(75)
"We highly recommend HŌM to anyone needing a trusted real estate team."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
10 W Broadway Floor 7, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
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Paras Real Estate

Paras Real Estate

Paras Real Estate

5.0(99)
"I can't imagine ever buying a property again without their expertise."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1390 S 1100 E #201, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
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Scott Robbins Salt Lake City Realtor Summit Sotheby's

Scott Robbins Salt Lake City Realtor Summit Sotheby's

Scott Robbins Salt Lake City Realtor Summit Sotheby's

5.0(92)
"Best realtor you’re going to find in the Salt Lake City area!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
1260 E Stringham Ave Suite 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
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The Group Real Estate, LLC

The Group Real Estate, LLC

The Group Real Estate, LLC

5.0(14)
"Jen is very much aware of the housing market and what influences it."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2159 S 700 E #115, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
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Niche Homes

Niche Homes

Niche Homes

5.0(109)
"If you're in need of an agent in SLC, look no further."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1478 Laird Ave S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
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David Supinger Real Estate

David Supinger Real Estate

David Supinger Real Estate

4.8(42)
"Do not use anyone else for your Realty needs!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
50 W Broadway #300, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
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Windermere Real Estate - Sugar House

Windermere Real Estate - Sugar House

Windermere Real Estate - Sugar House

4.8(86)
"... would highly recommend Windermere Real Estate in Sugar House."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1240 E 2100 S #600, Salt Lake City, UT 84106
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Urban Utah Homes & Estates

Urban Utah Homes & Estates

Urban Utah Homes & Estates

4.7(106)
"Between my partner & I we have purchased 3 homes through Urban Utah."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
307 W 200 S #1002, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
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Are You a Real Estate Agent in Salt Lake City?

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Salt Lake City?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Salt Lake City properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Salt Lake City's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Salt Lake City's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Salt Lake City directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Salt Lake City?

Salt Lake City's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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