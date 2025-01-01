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17 verified San Jose agents

Top real estate agents in San Jose

Browse 17 San Jose realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in San Jose

Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Real Estate Experts

Real Estate Experts

Real Estate Experts

4.9(130)
"Both homes had accepted offers within 72 hours of hitting the market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
910 E Hamilton Ave Suite 130, Campbell, CA 95008
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Theresa Wellman - Realtor, Homeowner Experience

Theresa Wellman - Realtor, Homeowner Experience

Theresa Wellman - Realtor, Homeowner Experience

5.0(103)
"100% recommend her for home buying process in San Jose."
— Google review
Specialty
Appraiser
Address
6455 Almaden Expy #216, San Jose, CA 95120
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Upswing Real Estate

Upswing Real Estate

Upswing Real Estate

4.9(55)
"... looking to buy our first home and found Jody Rossi as our realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
46 W Julian St #229, San Jose, CA 95110
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Harpreet Dhaliwal | Christie's International Real Estate Sereno | Silicon Valley Bay Area REALTOR

Harpreet Dhaliwal | Christie's International Real Estate Sereno | Silicon Valley Bay Area REALTOR

Harpreet Dhaliwal | Christie's International Real Estate Sereno | Silicon Valley Bay Area REALTOR

5.0(46)
"We trusted her with buying and selling our home here in the Bay Area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1100 Lincoln Ave #170, San Jose, CA 95125
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Real Estate 38 | Zaid Hanna – San Jose Realtor

Real Estate 38 | Zaid Hanna – San Jose Realtor

Real Estate 38 | Zaid Hanna – San Jose Realtor

5.0(114)
"I met Mehdi during open house at Evergreen, San Jose almost an year ago."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1213 Lincoln Ave UNIT 205, San Jose, CA 95125
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Homes By Cinny Residential and Commercial Real Estate Agents in San Jose CA | BEST REALTOR

Homes By Cinny Residential and Commercial Real Estate Agents in San Jose CA | BEST REALTOR

Homes By Cinny Residential and Commercial Real Estate Agents in San Jose CA | BEST REALTOR

5.0(30)
"She helped us purchasing our home in San Jose."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
2050 Concourse Dr #98, San Jose, CA 95131
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Joe Rodriguez, San Jose REALTOR®

Joe Rodriguez, San Jose REALTOR®

Joe Rodriguez, San Jose REALTOR®

4.8(26)
"Joe was our realtor for our home sale in San Jose."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1133 Minnesota Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
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Arpad Racz, REALTOR® - Best Silicon Valley, San Jose, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Cupertino, Saratoga,LosGatos

Arpad Racz, REALTOR® - Best Silicon Valley, San Jose, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Cupertino, Saratoga,LosGatos

Arpad Racz, REALTOR® - Best Silicon Valley, San Jose, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Cupertino, Saratoga,LosGatos

5.0(33)
"Arpad - is one of the rare best realtors in the bay.Wow!"
— Google review
Specialty
Home builder
Address
1190 S Bascom Ave #118, San Jose, CA 95128
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Tom Nixon | Real Estate Agent | Greater San Jose Area

Tom Nixon | Real Estate Agent | Greater San Jose Area

Tom Nixon | Real Estate Agent | Greater San Jose Area

4.9(45)
"When it comes to real estate in San Jose, he’s simply the best."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1712 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
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Lupe Silva, Top Producer Realtor

Lupe Silva, Top Producer Realtor

Lupe Silva, Top Producer Realtor

4.9(36)
"Had a great experience purchasing our home with Lupe and Clara."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
71 Wilson Ave, San Jose, CA 95126
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Silicon Valley Real Estate Team

Silicon Valley Real Estate Team

Silicon Valley Real Estate Team

5.0(36)
"I worked with Bill Joslyn for years to find a new home in CA."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1567 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
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Chris Lussier Real Estate - Coldwell Banker

Chris Lussier Real Estate - Coldwell Banker

Chris Lussier Real Estate - Coldwell Banker

5.0(25)
"... and Stephanie did an exceptional job helping us to sell our house."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1712 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
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Haylen Real Estate

Haylen Real Estate

Haylen Real Estate

5.0(46)
"I recommend them to anyone looking to buy a home in the bay area."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1900 Camden Ave, San Jose, CA 95124
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Kip and Tam | Barnard Group

Kip and Tam | Barnard Group

Kip and Tam | Barnard Group

5.0(42)
"We had a great experience with Kip and Tam buying a home in San Jose."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
1133 Minnesota Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
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Amanda Vang Real Estate

Amanda Vang Real Estate

Amanda Vang Real Estate

5.0(123)
"We recently bought our first home in the Bay Area with Amanda."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1567 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
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Pacificwide Real Estate & Mortgage

Pacificwide Real Estate & Mortgage

Pacificwide Real Estate & Mortgage

4.9(118)
"Such a best real estate and mortgage company in San Jose."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3005 Silver Creek Rd #214, San Jose, CA 95121
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Keller Williams: Ernie Martinez Realtor

Keller Williams: Ernie Martinez Realtor

Keller Williams: Ernie Martinez Realtor

5.0(60)
"Ernie and Elizabeth are not just real estate agents;"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
6030 Hellyer Ave #175, San Jose, CA 95138
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in San Jose?

AI virtual staging helps showcase San Jose properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to San Jose's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match San Jose's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our San Jose directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in San Jose?

San Jose's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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