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16 verified Seattle agents

Top real estate agents in Seattle

Browse 16 Seattle realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Seattle

Connect with 16 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Lake & Company Real Estate

Lake & Company Real Estate

Lake & Company Real Estate

4.8(22)
"Janeen and Jackie were our real estate agents for our first home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7801 Green Lake Dr N, Seattle, WA 98103
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Weisbarth & Associates Real Estate Agents in Seattle WA

Weisbarth & Associates Real Estate Agents in Seattle WA

Weisbarth & Associates Real Estate Agents in Seattle WA

4.9(109)
"I bought a house with his help in Seattle this month."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
7000 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
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Get Happy At Home Team

Get Happy At Home Team

Get Happy At Home Team

5.0(112)
"Last year, my family decided to explore purchasing property in Seattle."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
501 E Pike St #200a, Seattle, WA 98122
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Hines Group Real Estate/The Agency Seattle - Sandra Hines

Hines Group Real Estate/The Agency Seattle - Sandra Hines

Hines Group Real Estate/The Agency Seattle - Sandra Hines

4.9(49)
"Plus, she knows the real estate market cold."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2715 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
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Living In Seattle - Leah & Meredith - Agency One

Living In Seattle - Leah & Meredith - Agency One

Living In Seattle - Leah & Meredith - Agency One

4.9(70)
"It's hard to imagine a less experienced realtor pulling it off!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7748 Corliss Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
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Real Estate Gals

Real Estate Gals

Real Estate Gals

4.8(110)
"I recently purchased a home in Shoreline with Johnine’s help."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5446 California Ave SW Suite 200, Seattle, WA 98136
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McConnell Group Real Estate

McConnell Group Real Estate

McConnell Group Real Estate

4.9(73)
"I highly recommend Dan to other home buyers in the Seattle area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
837 N 34th St #100, Seattle, WA 98103
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Tyson Lin Homes | Keller Williams Realty Greater Seattle

Tyson Lin Homes | Keller Williams Realty Greater Seattle

Tyson Lin Homes | Keller Williams Realty Greater Seattle

5.0(29)
"He was a conductor and orchestrated the sale of our parent’s condo."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1307 N 45th St #300, Seattle, WA 98103
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Justin Day Real Estate

Justin Day Real Estate

Justin Day Real Estate

5.0(56)
"... excellent experience working with Justin as our real estate agent."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
10202 5th Ave NE Suite 200, Seattle, WA 98125
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Team Diva Real Estate

Team Diva Real Estate

Team Diva Real Estate

4.9(107)
"Best agent in Seattle!!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1400 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
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Lucas Pinto Real Estate Group - REAL

Lucas Pinto Real Estate Group - REAL

Lucas Pinto Real Estate Group - REAL

5.0(108)
"Lucas Pinto and his team are the best realtors in the Seattle market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1455 NW Leary Wy Suite 400, Seattle, WA 98107
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Keller Williams Greater Seattle

Keller Williams Greater Seattle

Keller Williams Greater Seattle

4.6(54)
"In the ever-changing world of real estate, this office truly stands out."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1307 N 45th St #300, Seattle, WA 98103
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Every Door Real Estate

Every Door Real Estate

Every Door Real Estate

4.9(1104)
"By far the top brokerage in the Seattle area."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
5506 6th Ave S #204, Seattle, WA 98108
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Sweet Living Real Estate

Sweet Living Real Estate

Sweet Living Real Estate

5.0(155)
"Claire Lee is a rockstar in the Seattle Real Estate market!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5446 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136
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Bushwick

Bushwick

Bushwick

5.0(112)
"This is our third home buying/selling transaction with Rob and his team."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
200 NE Pacific St STE 100, Seattle, WA 98105
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Westlake Realty Group, LLC

Westlake Realty Group, LLC

Westlake Realty Group, LLC

4.8(36)
Specialty
Property investment company
Address
2227 Yale Ave. E., Seattle, WA 98102
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Seattle?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Seattle properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Seattle's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Seattle's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Seattle directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Seattle?

Seattle's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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