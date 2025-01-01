Lake & Company Real Estate
Lake & Company Real Estate
“"Janeen and Jackie were our real estate agents for our first home."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agent
- Address
- 7801 Green Lake Dr N, Seattle, WA 98103
Browse 16 Seattle realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 16 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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Lake & Company Real Estate
“"Janeen and Jackie were our real estate agents for our first home."”
Weisbarth & Associates Real Estate Agents in Seattle WA
“"I bought a house with his help in Seattle this month."”
Get Happy At Home Team
“"Last year, my family decided to explore purchasing property in Seattle."”
Hines Group Real Estate/The Agency Seattle - Sandra Hines
“"Plus, she knows the real estate market cold."”
Living In Seattle - Leah & Meredith - Agency One
“"It's hard to imagine a less experienced realtor pulling it off!"”
Real Estate Gals
“"I recently purchased a home in Shoreline with Johnine’s help."”
McConnell Group Real Estate
“"I highly recommend Dan to other home buyers in the Seattle area."”
Tyson Lin Homes | Keller Williams Realty Greater Seattle
“"He was a conductor and orchestrated the sale of our parent’s condo."”
Justin Day Real Estate
“"... excellent experience working with Justin as our real estate agent."”
Team Diva Real Estate
“"Best agent in Seattle!!!"”
Lucas Pinto Real Estate Group - REAL
“"Lucas Pinto and his team are the best realtors in the Seattle market."”
Keller Williams Greater Seattle
“"In the ever-changing world of real estate, this office truly stands out."”
Every Door Real Estate
“"By far the top brokerage in the Seattle area."”
Sweet Living Real Estate
“"Claire Lee is a rockstar in the Seattle Real Estate market!"”
Bushwick
“"This is our third home buying/selling transaction with Rob and his team."”
Westlake Realty Group, LLC
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Seattle's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Seattle market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
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AI virtual staging helps showcase Seattle properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Seattle's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Seattle's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Seattle directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Seattle's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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