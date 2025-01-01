Century 21 Coastal Realty Ltd.(Realtor)
Century 21 Coastal Realty Ltd.(Realtor)
“"I’ve always had a wonderful experience working with Realtor Gary Multani."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 7928 128 St #105, Surrey, BC V3W 4E8, Canada
Browse 19 Surrey realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
Stage any Surrey listing in 30 seconds
Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.
Century 21 Coastal Realty Ltd.(Realtor)
“"I’ve always had a wonderful experience working with Realtor Gary Multani."”
Darin Germyn | Personal Real Estate Corporation | Surrey REALTOR®
“"The Germyn Group made selling my condo in Surrey a smooth experience."”
Francis Domingo | Surrey + Langley Realtor
“"Francis was amazing through the entire process of purchasing my condo."”
Katrina & The Team - eXp Realty
“"Chose Katrina and the Team to sell our townhouse in Surrey."”
YPA Realty Inc. - Your Property Agent
“"Rajwant Sandhu is the best realtor for YPA in the Fraser Valley."”
Dhaliwal Real Estate - Sonia & Harey
“"... had the pleasure of working with Sonia Dhaliwal as our realtor."”
Katronis Real Estate - #1 Team*
“"If you are looking for a Realtor in Surrey/Whiterock he’s your man."”
Woodhouse Realty
“"Woodhouse Realty cares about the agents and their input."”
Jerry Pham, REALTOR® brokered by REAL Broker B.C. Ltd. - Surrey Langley, British Columbia
“"I got a great deal for a condo in Surrey Central, amazing Jerry!!"”
Raj Jhajj and the Limitless Team - Surrey Realtor
“"Raj and Yuvy are very professional realtors."”
Sonny Bhinder - Top 1% Real Estate Agent & Team*
“"in addition Sonny is excellent in negotiations and getting the deal done."”
The Holmes Real Estate Team
“"We most recently sold our townhome in Surrey with such ease."”
Goldy Kang Real Estate Group
“"Jonsy Sethi helped us find a home we wanted."”
Cheema Real Estate Group | Surrey & Langley Real Estate
“"He did good research for us and showed us homes from our criteria."”
Rajiv Bhagirath PREC* | A Trusted Realtor | Surrey & North Delta
“"His deep knowledge of the Surrey real estate market is unmatched."”
Karrasch Real Properties | Surrey REALTORS®
“"In the world of realtors in the lower mainland Steve and his company are IT!"”
Cooper Real Estate Group. Randy Cooper, Bonnie Moy, Cindy Poppy, Tina Arora, and Zach Champagne
“"It was a pleasure working with him on a sale in Ocean Park Surrey!"”
Becky Zhou Hill Real Estate- Surrey Central
“"... appreciate Becky and her team in helping me to sell my property."”
Team Knight, Top Real Estate Team
“"Their professionalism and knowledge made the experience stress free."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Surrey's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Surrey market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Surrey market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Surrey properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Surrey's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Surrey's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Surrey directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Surrey's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.Try SofaBrain Now