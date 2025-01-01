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19 verified Surrey agents

Top real estate agents in Surrey

Browse 19 Surrey realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Surrey

Connect with 19 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Century 21 Coastal Realty Ltd.(Realtor)

Century 21 Coastal Realty Ltd.(Realtor)

Century 21 Coastal Realty Ltd.(Realtor)

4.2(89)
"I’ve always had a wonderful experience working with Realtor Gary Multani."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7928 128 St #105, Surrey, BC V3W 4E8, Canada
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Darin Germyn | Personal Real Estate Corporation | Surrey REALTOR®

Darin Germyn | Personal Real Estate Corporation | Surrey REALTOR®

Darin Germyn | Personal Real Estate Corporation | Surrey REALTOR®

5.0(215)
"The Germyn Group made selling my condo in Surrey a smooth experience."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2429 152 St #100, Surrey, BC V4P 1N4, Canada
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Francis Domingo | Surrey + Langley Realtor

Francis Domingo | Surrey + Langley Realtor

Francis Domingo | Surrey + Langley Realtor

5.0(106)
"Francis was amazing through the entire process of purchasing my condo."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
15127 100 Ave #103, Surrey, BC V3R 0N9, Canada
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Katrina & The Team - eXp Realty

Katrina & The Team - eXp Realty

Katrina & The Team - eXp Realty

4.9(557)
"Chose Katrina and the Team to sell our townhouse in Surrey."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
15350 Croydon Dr #401, Surrey, BC V3Z 1H4, Canada
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YPA Realty Inc. - Your Property Agent

YPA Realty Inc. - Your Property Agent

YPA Realty Inc. - Your Property Agent

3.6(52)
"Rajwant Sandhu is the best realtor for YPA in the Fraser Valley."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
13049 76 Ave #201, Surrey, BC V3W 2V7, Canada
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Dhaliwal Real Estate - Sonia & Harey

Dhaliwal Real Estate - Sonia & Harey

Dhaliwal Real Estate - Sonia & Harey

4.9(41)
"... had the pleasure of working with Sonia Dhaliwal as our realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
15127 100 Ave #103, Surrey, BC V3R 0N9, Canada
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Katronis Real Estate - #1 Team*

Katronis Real Estate - #1 Team*

Katronis Real Estate - #1 Team*

4.9(259)
"If you are looking for a Realtor in Surrey/Whiterock he’s your man."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5830 176a St #103, Surrey, BC V3S 4H5, Canada
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Woodhouse Realty

Woodhouse Realty

Woodhouse Realty

4.6(27)
"Woodhouse Realty cares about the agents and their input."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6638 152A St Unit 102, Surrey, BC V3S 7J1, Canada
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Jerry Pham, REALTOR® brokered by REAL Broker B.C. Ltd. - Surrey Langley, British Columbia

Jerry Pham, REALTOR® brokered by REAL Broker B.C. Ltd. - Surrey Langley, British Columbia

Jerry Pham, REALTOR® brokered by REAL Broker B.C. Ltd. - Surrey Langley, British Columbia

4.9(76)
"I got a great deal for a condo in Surrey Central, amazing Jerry!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
15388 24 Ave #202, Surrey, BC V4A 2J2, Canada
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Raj Jhajj and the Limitless Team - Surrey Realtor

Raj Jhajj and the Limitless Team - Surrey Realtor

Raj Jhajj and the Limitless Team - Surrey Realtor

5.0(61)
"Raj and Yuvy are very professional realtors."
— Google review
Specialty
Industrial real estate agency
Address
16854 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0E3, Canada
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Sonny Bhinder - Top 1% Real Estate Agent & Team*

Sonny Bhinder - Top 1% Real Estate Agent & Team*

Sonny Bhinder - Top 1% Real Estate Agent & Team*

5.0(121)
"in addition Sonny is excellent in negotiations and getting the deal done."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
12565 88 Ave #216, Surrey, BC V3W 3J7, Canada
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The Holmes Real Estate Team

The Holmes Real Estate Team

The Holmes Real Estate Team

5.0(133)
"We most recently sold our townhome in Surrey with such ease."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2429 152 St #100, Surrey, BC V4P 1N4, Canada
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Goldy Kang Real Estate Group

Goldy Kang Real Estate Group

Goldy Kang Real Estate Group

4.9(309)
"Jonsy Sethi helped us find a home we wanted."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
12877 76 Ave Unit 203, Surrey, BC V3W 1E6, Canada
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Cheema Real Estate Group | Surrey & Langley Real Estate

Cheema Real Estate Group | Surrey & Langley Real Estate

Cheema Real Estate Group | Surrey & Langley Real Estate

5.0(86)
"He did good research for us and showed us homes from our criteria."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
15483 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1N9, Canada
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Rajiv Bhagirath PREC* | A Trusted Realtor | Surrey & North Delta

Rajiv Bhagirath PREC* | A Trusted Realtor | Surrey & North Delta

Rajiv Bhagirath PREC* | A Trusted Realtor | Surrey & North Delta

5.0(207)
"His deep knowledge of the Surrey real estate market is unmatched."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
RE/MAX Performance Realty, 11925 80 Ave, Delta, BC V4C 1Y1, Canada
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Karrasch Real Properties | Surrey REALTORS®

Karrasch Real Properties | Surrey REALTORS®

Karrasch Real Properties | Surrey REALTORS®

5.0(120)
"In the world of realtors in the lower mainland Steve and his company are IT!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
7313 Scott Rd #201, Delta, BC V4C 6P5, Canada
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Cooper Real Estate Group. Randy Cooper, Bonnie Moy, Cindy Poppy, Tina Arora, and Zach Champagne

Cooper Real Estate Group. Randy Cooper, Bonnie Moy, Cindy Poppy, Tina Arora, and Zach Champagne

Cooper Real Estate Group. Randy Cooper, Bonnie Moy, Cindy Poppy, Tina Arora, and Zach Champagne

4.9(45)
"It was a pleasure working with him on a sale in Ocean Park Surrey!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
HomeLife Benchmark Realty Corp, 1920 152 St #1, Surrey, BC V4A 4N6, Canada
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Becky Zhou Hill Real Estate- Surrey Central

Becky Zhou Hill Real Estate- Surrey Central

Becky Zhou Hill Real Estate- Surrey Central

4.8(47)
"... appreciate Becky and her team in helping me to sell my property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
10328 Whalley Blvd, Surrey, BC V3T 4H4, Canada
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Team Knight, Top Real Estate Team

Team Knight, Top Real Estate Team

Team Knight, Top Real Estate Team

4.9(32)
"Their professionalism and knowledge made the experience stress free."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
2429 152 St #100, Surrey, BC V4P 1N4, Canada
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AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Surrey?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Surrey properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Surrey's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Surrey's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Surrey directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Surrey?

Surrey's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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