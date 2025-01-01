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18 verified Tucson agents

Top real estate agents in Tucson

Browse 18 Tucson realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Tucson

Connect with 18 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Dean Leonard - My Home Group Realty

Dean Leonard - My Home Group Realty

Dean Leonard - My Home Group Realty

4.9(40)
"Dean was a great realtor, on top of things all the time."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2910 N Swan Rd Suite 204, Tucson, AZ 85712
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Don & Ashley Real Estate Team

Don & Ashley Real Estate Team

Don & Ashley Real Estate Team

5.0(58)
"For all future real estate needs in Tucson, we know exactly where to go."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
6444 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715
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Spirit Messingham PLLC-Tierra Antigua Realty

Spirit Messingham PLLC-Tierra Antigua Realty

Spirit Messingham PLLC-Tierra Antigua Realty

5.0(182)
"If you need a realtor, you found the best Tucson has to offer!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1650 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718
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Team Integrity - Keller Williams Southern Arizona

Team Integrity - Keller Williams Southern Arizona

Team Integrity - Keller Williams Southern Arizona

5.0(220)
"This is the 2nd time we used Juan buying a home in Tucson."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1730 E River Rd # 200, Tucson, AZ 85718
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Vanguard

Vanguard

Vanguard

4.9(56)
"In my opinion, she is the BEST realtor in the Tucson area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5524 E 4th St, Tucson, AZ 85711
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Ryan Comstock Realtor / Tucson / Oro Valley / eXp Realty

Ryan Comstock Realtor / Tucson / Oro Valley / eXp Realty

Ryan Comstock Realtor / Tucson / Oro Valley / eXp Realty

5.0(488)
"You are the best of the best Realtor in the Tucson Arizona area!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
177 N Church Ave #805, Tucson, AZ 85701
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Marsee Wilhems

Marsee Wilhems

Marsee Wilhems

4.6(173)
"I sold my condo in Tucson and i was not even in the state!"
— Google review
Specialty
Home builder
Address
5405 N Oracle Rd Ste 165, Tucson, AZ 85704
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The Schaefer Team - Long Realty

The Schaefer Team - Long Realty

The Schaefer Team - Long Realty

4.8(50)
"Their extensive knowledge of the large tucson area was also very helpful!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1880 E River Rd #120, Tucson, AZ 85718
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The Property Partners | Real Broker

The Property Partners | Real Broker

The Property Partners | Real Broker

4.9(306)
"Best real estate team in Tucson!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
6099 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712
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1st Heritage Advisors

1st Heritage Advisors

1st Heritage Advisors

4.8(58)
"Brittany did a masterful job Helping us with the sale of our property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
721 N 4th Ave #201, Tucson, AZ 85705
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The Tucson Agents RE Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties

The Tucson Agents RE Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties

The Tucson Agents RE Team - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties

4.9(59)
"The Tucson Agents have completely changed my view on real estate."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3001 E Skyline Dr Suite 133, Tucson, AZ 85718
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The Alpha Realty Team - Keller Williams Southern Arizona

The Alpha Realty Team - Keller Williams Southern Arizona

The Alpha Realty Team - Keller Williams Southern Arizona

5.0(148)
"Alshiana did a great job helping us find a home here in Tucson."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1730 E River Rd # 200, Tucson, AZ 85718
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Tony Ray Baker, REMAX

Tony Ray Baker, REMAX

Tony Ray Baker, REMAX

5.0(141)
"We had a great experience working with them to find our house in Tucson."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
245 E Congress St Suite115, Tucson, AZ 85701
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Signature Group at Real Broker

Signature Group at Real Broker

Signature Group at Real Broker

5.0(427)
"Mr. Julio Vega is a top realtor in the Tucson area."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
7454 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710
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WOW Real Estate

WOW Real Estate

WOW Real Estate

5.0(101)
"... you so much Alejandra, Carlos and the WOW Real Estate Team!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5151 E Broadway Blvd Suite #630, Tucson, AZ 85711
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Tucson Land & Home Realty

Tucson Land & Home Realty

Tucson Land & Home Realty

4.9(52)
"We knew they had a deep knowledge of the Tucson real estate market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5098 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712
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Keller Williams Southern Arizona

Keller Williams Southern Arizona

Keller Williams Southern Arizona

4.1(151)
"Mike was able to get us a showing and we purchased the home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1730 E River Rd # 200, Tucson, AZ 85718
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The Roberts Team - Long Realty Company

The Roberts Team - Long Realty Company

The Roberts Team - Long Realty Company

5.0(91)
"There are many, many real estate agents in Tucson."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
4802 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Tucson?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Tucson properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Tucson's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Tucson's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Tucson directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Tucson?

Tucson's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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