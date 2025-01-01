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17 verified Vancouver agents

Top real estate agents in Vancouver

Browse 17 Vancouver realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Vancouver

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Vivian Yu PREC - Real Broker

Vivian Yu PREC - Real Broker

Vivian Yu PREC - Real Broker

5.0(84)
"We had the pleasure working with Vivian for the sale of our condo."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
666 Burrard St Suite 500, Vancouver, BC V6C 1A8, Canada
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Vancouver House Finders, 7 year Medallion Club Team With Coldwell Banker Executives Realty

Vancouver House Finders, 7 year Medallion Club Team With Coldwell Banker Executives Realty

Vancouver House Finders, 7 year Medallion Club Team With Coldwell Banker Executives Realty

4.9(69)
"Neda helped our family purchase two condominium’s in the last year!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2490 Birch St Suite #110, Vancouver, BC V6H 3X9, Canada
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Denise Mai group - Vancouver Realtor | EXP Realty

Denise Mai group - Vancouver Realtor | EXP Realty

Denise Mai group - Vancouver Realtor | EXP Realty

4.9(179)
"I’d highly recommend her if you’re looking for a realtor in Vancouver"
— Google review
Specialty
Property investment company
Address
701 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5, Canada
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JULY Real Estate Group - TOP 1% of Greater Vancouver - Han Lee Real Estate

JULY Real Estate Group - TOP 1% of Greater Vancouver - Han Lee Real Estate

JULY Real Estate Group - TOP 1% of Greater Vancouver - Han Lee Real Estate

5.0(50)
"If you need an agent in Vancouver, don't hesitate to contact him."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
666 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6C 2X8, Canada
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Paul Eviston - Vancouver Realtor

Paul Eviston - Vancouver Realtor

Paul Eviston - Vancouver Realtor

5.0(85)
"Paul recently sold our home in South Vancouver."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5487 West Blvd #3, Vancouver, BC V6M 3W5, Canada
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Vancouver Real Estate Team

Vancouver Real Estate Team

Vancouver Real Estate Team

5.0(103)
"Bought a condo with Bridget’s help."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3195 Oak St, Vancouver, BC V6H 2L2, Canada
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Bel-Air Realty Group Ltd | Real Estate Agency in Vancouver, Canada

Bel-Air Realty Group Ltd | Real Estate Agency in Vancouver, Canada

Bel-Air Realty Group Ltd | Real Estate Agency in Vancouver, Canada

4.9(50)
"Thank you Toni and Angela for your hard work to help us buy our first home."
— Google review
Specialty
Consultant
Address
2621 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V5K 1Z5, Canada
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The Vancouver Life

The Vancouver Life

The Vancouver Life

5.0(105)
"Ryan and his team at The Vancouver Life were absolutely amazing."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
701 W Georgia St #1500, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5, Canada
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Kim Lee - Vancouver REALTOR

Kim Lee - Vancouver REALTOR

Kim Lee - Vancouver REALTOR

5.0(52)
"Kim came recommended from a realtor we had worked with on Vancouver Island."
— Google review
Specialty
Property investment company
Address
1286 Homer St #400, Vancouver, BC V6B 6K3, Canada
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Casey Archibald - Vancouver Realtor - RE/MAX - Archibald Real Estate Group

Casey Archibald - Vancouver Realtor - RE/MAX - Archibald Real Estate Group

Casey Archibald - Vancouver Realtor - RE/MAX - Archibald Real Estate Group

4.9(88)
"Casey Helped us purchase our first home in Vancouver."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1195 W Broadway #300, Vancouver, BC V6H 3X5, Canada
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The Brand Real Estate Group

The Brand Real Estate Group

The Brand Real Estate Group

5.0(43)
"She truly is an expert in the BC real estate market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
323 Jervis St Unit #10, Vancouver, BC V6C 3S6, Canada
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Patrick Hung Real Estate Vancouver

Patrick Hung Real Estate Vancouver

Patrick Hung Real Estate Vancouver

5.0(104)
"Helped me purchased an apartment and now my house."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1200 W 73rd Ave #100, Vancouver, BC V6P 6G5, Canada
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Andreas Nystrom: REMAX Crest Realty - Vancouver, BC

Andreas Nystrom: REMAX Crest Realty - Vancouver, BC

Andreas Nystrom: REMAX Crest Realty - Vancouver, BC

5.0(117)
"Andreas Nystrom is an outstanding real estate agent in Vancouver BC!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1195 W Broadway 3rd floor, Vancouver, BC V6H 3X5, Canada
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Mike Stewart Realtor - Personal Real Estate Corporation

Mike Stewart Realtor - Personal Real Estate Corporation

Mike Stewart Realtor - Personal Real Estate Corporation

4.7(107)
"He worked hard to sell our Condo in a very tough market."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
1286 Homer St #400, Vancouver, BC V6B 6K3, Canada
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Pete Shpak - Vancouver Realtor - Vuppie Real Estate Team

Pete Shpak - Vancouver Realtor - Vuppie Real Estate Team

Pete Shpak - Vancouver Realtor - Vuppie Real Estate Team

5.0(210)
"He helped me to find the perfect first home in Vancouver."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1286 Homer St #400, Vancouver, BC V6B 2Y9, Canada
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Ron Parpara PREC

Ron Parpara PREC

Ron Parpara PREC

5.0(234)
"Ron worked hard to secure my partner and I our first home here in Vancouver."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
701 W Georgia St #1500, Vancouver, BC V6B 2Y5, Canada
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Vancouver Realtor - Leo Wilk

Vancouver Realtor - Leo Wilk

Vancouver Realtor - Leo Wilk

5.0(126)
"My siblings and I sold the family home in Vancouver last month."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2126 W 41st Ave, Vancouver, BC V6M 1Z1, Canada
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Vancouver?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Vancouver properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Vancouver's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Vancouver's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Vancouver directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Vancouver?

Vancouver's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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