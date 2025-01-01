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18 verified Victoria agents

Top real estate agents in Victoria

Browse 18 Victoria realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Victoria

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RE/MAX Generation

RE/MAX Generation

RE/MAX Generation

4.5(42)
"Highly recommend for customers and agents looking for a brokerage."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3440 Douglas St #202, Victoria, BC V8Z 3L5, Canada
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Top Realtors Victoria - Pinnacle Homes Group

Top Realtors Victoria - Pinnacle Homes Group

Top Realtors Victoria - Pinnacle Homes Group

5.0(106)
"Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a realtor in Victoria."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
3450 Uptown Blvd #301, Victoria, BC V8Z 0B9, Canada
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Top Victoria BC Realtor's | Victoria Real Estate Collective - Island's #1 Selling Team

Top Victoria BC Realtor's | Victoria Real Estate Collective - Island's #1 Selling Team

Top Victoria BC Realtor's | Victoria Real Estate Collective - Island's #1 Selling Team

5.0(24)
"We have worked with Mike and Zoi in both selling and purchasing our home."
— Google review
Specialty
Divorce service
Address
1275 Oscar St, Victoria, BC V9V 2X6, Canada
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PRIME Real Estate Team, RE/MAX Sabre Victoria

PRIME Real Estate Team, RE/MAX Sabre Victoria

PRIME Real Estate Team, RE/MAX Sabre Victoria

4.7(46)
"In the Victoria area I trust no one else."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
19 Dallas Rd #215, Victoria, BC V8V 5A6, Canada
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Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Sotheby's International Realty Canada

5.0(34)
"The contrast with our first realtors could not be more stark."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
752 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8W 3M6, Canada
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Ryan Cochrane | Top Victoria Realtor *

Ryan Cochrane | Top Victoria Realtor *

Ryan Cochrane | Top Victoria Realtor *

5.0(112)
"The absolute best Victoria BC realtor!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
960 Yates St #101, Victoria, BC V8V 3M3, Canada
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RE/MAX Generation - The Neal Estate Group, Ron Neal Top Realtor*

RE/MAX Generation - The Neal Estate Group, Ron Neal Top Realtor*

RE/MAX Generation - The Neal Estate Group, Ron Neal Top Realtor*

4.9(519)
"I have no problem saying Ryan Fach is the best realtor in Victoria."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3440 Douglas St #202, Victoria, BC V8Z 3L5, Canada
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Taylor Crawford Personal Real Estate Corporation | Top Victoria BC Realtor* | New Chapter Real Estate Team | Coldwell Banker

Taylor Crawford Personal Real Estate Corporation | Top Victoria BC Realtor* | New Chapter Real Estate Team | Coldwell Banker

Taylor Crawford Personal Real Estate Corporation | Top Victoria BC Realtor* | New Chapter Real Estate Team | Coldwell Banker

5.0(83)
"Thank you for a helping us find a home in Victoria, Taylor!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3194 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8Z 3K6, Canada
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DEAN BOORMAN VICTORIA REAL ESTATE

DEAN BOORMAN VICTORIA REAL ESTATE

DEAN BOORMAN VICTORIA REAL ESTATE

5.0(39)
"His skills go well beyond the process of buying and selling a home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1321 Blanshard St #301, Victoria, BC V8Z 1J9, Canada
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The Agency Victoria

The Agency Victoria

The Agency Victoria

4.9(64)
"I pretty quickly found a property that was my dream home!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate appraiser
Address
960 Yates St #101, Victoria, BC V8V 0E3, Canada
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Engel & Volkers Vancouver Island - Victoria

Engel & Volkers Vancouver Island - Victoria

Engel & Volkers Vancouver Island - Victoria

5.0(12)
"We recently connected with Kim Barber in search of our new home in Victoria."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
735 Humboldt St, Victoria, BC V8W 1B1, Canada
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Ira Willey | Victoria, BC Realtor

Ira Willey | Victoria, BC Realtor

Ira Willey | Victoria, BC Realtor

5.0(100)
"If you need the services of a realtor in Victoria, look no further."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
3194 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8X 2S9, Canada
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Marko Juras - REALTOR

Marko Juras - REALTOR

Marko Juras - REALTOR

5.0(57)
"We live in Vancouver and are relocating so it's quite the process."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1321 Blanshard St #301, Victoria, BC V8W 0B6, Canada
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The Victoria Real Estate Team

The Victoria Real Estate Team

The Victoria Real Estate Team

4.9(43)
"He’s my pick if there was ever a Victoria real estate jeopardy game."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
569 Johnson St Suite 200, Victoria, BC V8W 3C6, Canada
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Victoria Luxury Group: Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Victoria Luxury Group: Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Victoria Luxury Group: Sotheby's International Realty Canada

5.0(34)
"I'm happy to recommend him to anyone looking to buy or sell in Victoria."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
752 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8W 2Z7, Canada
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Alex Carroll Group - Engel & Völkers Real Estate

Alex Carroll Group - Engel & Völkers Real Estate

Alex Carroll Group - Engel & Völkers Real Estate

5.0(48)
"Highly knowledgeable regarding the Victoria housing market and trends."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
735 Humboldt St, Victoria, BC V8W 1B1, Canada
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Brad Maclaren | Top Realtor Victoria BC*

Brad Maclaren | Top Realtor Victoria BC*

Brad Maclaren | Top Realtor Victoria BC*

5.0(128)
"... been a realtor in Vancouver, I notice the pros and cons of realtors."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
752 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8W 3M6, Canada
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Pemberton Holmes Real Estate - Victoria

Pemberton Holmes Real Estate - Victoria

Pemberton Holmes Real Estate - Victoria

3.4(64)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
805 Cloverdale Ave #150, Victoria, BC V8X 5H9, Canada
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AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Victoria?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Victoria properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Victoria's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Victoria's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Victoria directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Victoria?

Victoria's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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