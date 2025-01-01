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17 verified Virginia Beach agents

Top real estate agents in Virginia Beach

Browse 17 Virginia Beach realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Virginia Beach

Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

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Kris Weaver Real Estate Team

Kris Weaver Real Estate Team

Kris Weaver Real Estate Team

4.6(286)
"We sold our property in Chesapeake Va the challenge was living out of town."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4416 Expressway Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
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Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty

4.7(121)
"She helped us sell our home quickly and for more than we expected."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate consultant
Address
600 22nd St #101, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
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The Real Estate Group

The Real Estate Group

The Real Estate Group

4.2(35)
"We were new to the area and were in the market for buying our first home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
401 N Great Neck Rd #126, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
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Lonnie Bush Real Estate | LPT Realty

Lonnie Bush Real Estate | LPT Realty

Lonnie Bush Real Estate | LPT Realty

4.9(1087)
"Deanna was SUCH a godsend when we decided to move back to VA."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
770 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
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Rocket Real Estate

Rocket Real Estate

Rocket Real Estate

4.8(88)
"They even helped me locate an agent for another property in another state."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4416 Expressway Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
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The Bethany White Group | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty

The Bethany White Group | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty

The Bethany White Group | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty

4.9(630)
"They helped us find our new home in VA Beach."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5040 Corporate Woods Dr #150, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
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Johnson & Burge, Long & Foster Real Estate (Jeremy Caleb Johnson & Jennie Burge & Jan Johnson)

Johnson & Burge, Long & Foster Real Estate (Jeremy Caleb Johnson & Jennie Burge & Jan Johnson)

Johnson & Burge, Long & Foster Real Estate (Jeremy Caleb Johnson & Jennie Burge & Jan Johnson)

5.0(80)
"Jeremy help me to sell my condo in less than one week after listing it."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
800 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
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Verian Realty

Verian Realty

Verian Realty

4.9(56)
"I highly recommend them to anyone looking for a good home in Virginia Beach."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3101 Virginia Beach Blvd #108, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
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World Class Realty

World Class Realty

World Class Realty

4.0(56)
"He was honest and bold which ensured a great price and smooth process."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy #109, Virginia Beach, VA 23464
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Micah Lee, Realtor Seaside Realty

Micah Lee, Realtor Seaside Realty

Micah Lee, Realtor Seaside Realty

5.0(187)
"Could not recommend him enough for your real estate needs in VA!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1209 Independence Blvd Suite 107, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
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KW Austin James Realty

KW Austin James Realty

KW Austin James Realty

4.8(49)
"They are the best realtors in Hampton Roads!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2041 Fisher Arch Suite 110, Virginia Beach, VA 23456
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The Bryant Group Real Estate Professionals

The Bryant Group Real Estate Professionals

The Bryant Group Real Estate Professionals

4.6(223)
"He constantly sent updates of new properties I could go see."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1777 London Bridge Rd Suite 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23453
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Barry Jenkins - Legacy Home Team @ LPT

Barry Jenkins - Legacy Home Team @ LPT

Barry Jenkins - Legacy Home Team @ LPT

5.0(76)
"... recommend this Group for any Tidewater house and property sale."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
5224 Indian River Rd #104, Virginia Beach, VA 23464
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Pilot Realty

Pilot Realty

Pilot Realty

5.0(214)
"Pilot Realty was awesome to work with, especially our realtor, Ronald Byrd!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1 Columbus Ctr #301, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
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Real Estate Ryan Agency

Real Estate Ryan Agency

Real Estate Ryan Agency

5.0(38)
"Chris and Melissa were seriously the best realtors we could have asked for."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2720 N Mall Dr #188, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
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Realtor CoVA Collective Realty Team - Keller Williams Coastal Virginia

Realtor CoVA Collective Realty Team - Keller Williams Coastal Virginia

Realtor CoVA Collective Realty Team - Keller Williams Coastal Virginia

5.0(523)
"Best group of agents in Virginia Beach!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2017 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
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Jake Maines - Virginia Beach Realtor

Jake Maines - Virginia Beach Realtor

Jake Maines - Virginia Beach Realtor

5.0(164)
"His knowledge of Virginia Beach real estate is unmatched."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1407 Northface Ct, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
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Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Virginia Beach?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Virginia Beach properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Virginia Beach's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Virginia Beach's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Virginia Beach directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Virginia Beach?

Virginia Beach's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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