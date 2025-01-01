Kris Weaver Real Estate Team
Kris Weaver Real Estate Team
“"We sold our property in Chesapeake Va the challenge was living out of town."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 4416 Expressway Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Browse 17 Virginia Beach realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results
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Kris Weaver Real Estate Team
“"We sold our property in Chesapeake Va the challenge was living out of town."”
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty
“"She helped us sell our home quickly and for more than we expected."”
The Real Estate Group
“"We were new to the area and were in the market for buying our first home."”
Lonnie Bush Real Estate | LPT Realty
“"Deanna was SUCH a godsend when we decided to move back to VA."”
Rocket Real Estate
“"They even helped me locate an agent for another property in another state."”
The Bethany White Group | Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty
“"They helped us find our new home in VA Beach."”
Johnson & Burge, Long & Foster Real Estate (Jeremy Caleb Johnson & Jennie Burge & Jan Johnson)
“"Jeremy help me to sell my condo in less than one week after listing it."”
Verian Realty
“"I highly recommend them to anyone looking for a good home in Virginia Beach."”
World Class Realty
“"He was honest and bold which ensured a great price and smooth process."”
Micah Lee, Realtor Seaside Realty
“"Could not recommend him enough for your real estate needs in VA!"”
KW Austin James Realty
“"They are the best realtors in Hampton Roads!!"”
The Bryant Group Real Estate Professionals
“"He constantly sent updates of new properties I could go see."”
Barry Jenkins - Legacy Home Team @ LPT
“"... recommend this Group for any Tidewater house and property sale."”
Pilot Realty
“"Pilot Realty was awesome to work with, especially our realtor, Ronald Byrd!!"”
Real Estate Ryan Agency
“"Chris and Melissa were seriously the best realtors we could have asked for."”
Realtor CoVA Collective Realty Team - Keller Williams Coastal Virginia
“"Best group of agents in Virginia Beach!"”
Jake Maines - Virginia Beach Realtor
“"His knowledge of Virginia Beach real estate is unmatched."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Virginia Beach's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Virginia Beach market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Virginia Beach market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Virginia Beach properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Virginia Beach's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Virginia Beach's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Virginia Beach directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Virginia Beach's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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