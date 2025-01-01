Back to Directory
17 verified Washington agents

Top real estate agents in Washington

Browse 17 Washington realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

Try AI Virtual Staging →Get listed
Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Washington

Connect with 17 top real estate professionals who consistently deliver exceptional results

Stage any Washington listing in 30 seconds

Free AI virtual staging. No credit card. MLS-compliant disclosure baked in.

Try free →
Jenn Smira & Co. at Compass Real Estate

Jenn Smira & Co. at Compass Real Estate

Jenn Smira & Co. at Compass Real Estate

5.0(309)
"We would work with their team again if we were purchasing or selling in DC."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1313 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
CallWebsiteMaps
Love Live DC Real Estate Team

Love Live DC Real Estate Team

Love Live DC Real Estate Team

5.0(94)
"Love the team at Love Live DC Real estate."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
4531 Q Pl NW, Washington, DC 20007
CallWebsiteMaps
Lee Murphy, Washington Fine Properties, LLC

Lee Murphy, Washington Fine Properties, LLC

Lee Murphy, Washington Fine Properties, LLC

4.8(20)
"They get it done for sellers (and buyers) every single time."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
2624 P St NW, Washington, DC 20007
CallWebsiteMaps
The ONE Street Company

The ONE Street Company

The ONE Street Company

4.9(283)
"Sold my DC condo from NC and Blake Herring kept me informed the entire way."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1725 I St NW #125, Washington, DC 20006
CallWebsiteMaps
Traci Johnson | Compass

Traci Johnson | Compass

Traci Johnson | Compass

4.6(53)
"I highly recommend Traci to anyone looking to buy a home in the DMV!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
660 Pennsylvania Ave. SE #401, Washington, DC 20003
CallWebsiteMaps
Jason Skipworth - REALTOR/Real Estate Agent in DC, VA, & MD

Jason Skipworth - REALTOR/Real Estate Agent in DC, VA, & MD

Jason Skipworth - REALTOR/Real Estate Agent in DC, VA, & MD

5.0(47)
"He went above and beyond to make my home sale a success."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
45 Sutton Square SW #904, Washington, DC 20024
CallWebsiteMaps
4J Real Estate, LLC

4J Real Estate, LLC

4J Real Estate, LLC

5.0(102)
"Justin found me a great tenant for my condo in Washington, DC."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
80 M St SE Suite 100, Washington, DC 20003
CallWebsiteMaps
Engel & Völkers Washington DC

Engel & Völkers Washington DC

Engel & Völkers Washington DC

4.8(120)
"A must for your DC real estate needs."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
2216 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
CallWebsiteMaps
Canopy Property Group at EXP Realty

Canopy Property Group at EXP Realty

Canopy Property Group at EXP Realty

5.0(155)
"We worked with James Buckley to purchase a home in DC."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
800 Maine Ave SW #200, Washington, DC 20024
CallWebsiteMaps
Barley & Barley Real Estate

Barley & Barley Real Estate

Barley & Barley Real Estate

5.0(52)
"Tim absolutely crushed it on a Washington, DC home purchase."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
232 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
CallWebsiteMaps
MDT Real Estate, LLC

MDT Real Estate, LLC

MDT Real Estate, LLC

4.9(22)
"Highly recommend them to anyone buying or selling in the DC area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1313 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
CallWebsiteMaps
The Foreman Properties Group | Logan Circle | Washington, D.C. | Real Estate

The Foreman Properties Group | Logan Circle | Washington, D.C. | Real Estate

The Foreman Properties Group | Logan Circle | Washington, D.C. | Real Estate

5.0(166)
"I had a great experience buying my home in Maryland with Bianca Brooks."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1313 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
CallWebsiteMaps
Diana Tommingo, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Diana Tommingo, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Diana Tommingo, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

5.0(44)
"We hired Diana when relocating from Texas to Washington, DC."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
88 V St SW #311, Washington, DC 20024
CallWebsiteMaps
Bediz Group, LLC

Bediz Group, LLC

Bediz Group, LLC

5.0(104)
"I just had the pleasure of working with Alex Lohhoh to buy a house in DC."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1429 Q St NW #2, Washington, DC 20009
CallWebsiteMaps
Coalition Properties Group - Keller Williams Realty

Coalition Properties Group - Keller Williams Realty

Coalition Properties Group - Keller Williams Realty

5.0(340)
"He also helped us navigate the DC and Maryland housing markets."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
519 C St NE, Washington, DC 20002
CallWebsiteMaps
Jason Martin Group

Jason Martin Group

Jason Martin Group

4.9(129)
"She simultaneously helped us sell our condo in DC without skipping a beat."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1350 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
CallWebsiteMaps
Joel Nelson Group

Joel Nelson Group

Joel Nelson Group

5.0(118)
"We used their services for both buying and selling a home in DC."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
519 C St NE, Washington, DC 20002
CallWebsiteMaps

Boost Your Property Listings in Washington

In the competitive Washington real estate market, standing out is essential. SofaBrain's AI-powered virtual staging and room redesign tools help realtors create visually stunning listings that capture buyer attention.

With Washington home buyers increasingly starting their search online, high-quality visual content is no longer optional—it's a necessity for successful real estate professionals.

Transform Empty Spaces

Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Washington's popular design trends.

Multiple Design Styles

Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Washington market.

Save Time & Money

Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.

Try AI Virtual Staging
AI Virtual Staging Example

Are You a Real Estate Agent in Washington?

Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Washington market.

  • Enhanced visibility to potential clients in Washington
  • Showcase your AI-enhanced portfolio
  • Stand out from competitors with innovative technology
Apply for ListingView Premium Options
AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Washington?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Washington properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Washington's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Washington's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Washington directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Washington?

Washington's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

Ready to Transform Your Washington Property Listings?

Join thousands of real estate professionals using SofaBrain's AI tools to create stunning visual content that sells properties faster.

Try SofaBrain Now