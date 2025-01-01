Jenn Smira & Co. at Compass Real Estate
Jenn Smira & Co. at Compass Real Estate
“"We would work with their team again if we were purchasing or selling in DC."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 1313 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Browse 17 Washington realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
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Jenn Smira & Co. at Compass Real Estate
“"We would work with their team again if we were purchasing or selling in DC."”
Love Live DC Real Estate Team
“"Love the team at Love Live DC Real estate."”
Lee Murphy, Washington Fine Properties, LLC
“"They get it done for sellers (and buyers) every single time."”
The ONE Street Company
“"Sold my DC condo from NC and Blake Herring kept me informed the entire way."”
Traci Johnson | Compass
“"I highly recommend Traci to anyone looking to buy a home in the DMV!"”
Jason Skipworth - REALTOR/Real Estate Agent in DC, VA, & MD
“"He went above and beyond to make my home sale a success."”
4J Real Estate, LLC
“"Justin found me a great tenant for my condo in Washington, DC."”
Engel & Völkers Washington DC
“"A must for your DC real estate needs."”
Canopy Property Group at EXP Realty
“"We worked with James Buckley to purchase a home in DC."”
Barley & Barley Real Estate
“"Tim absolutely crushed it on a Washington, DC home purchase."”
MDT Real Estate, LLC
“"Highly recommend them to anyone buying or selling in the DC area."”
The Foreman Properties Group | Logan Circle | Washington, D.C. | Real Estate
“"I had a great experience buying my home in Maryland with Bianca Brooks."”
Diana Tommingo, TTR Sotheby's International Realty
“"We hired Diana when relocating from Texas to Washington, DC."”
Bediz Group, LLC
“"I just had the pleasure of working with Alex Lohhoh to buy a house in DC."”
Coalition Properties Group - Keller Williams Realty
“"He also helped us navigate the DC and Maryland housing markets."”
Jason Martin Group
“"She simultaneously helped us sell our condo in DC without skipping a beat."”
Joel Nelson Group
“"We used their services for both buying and selling a home in DC."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Washington's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Washington market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Washington market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Washington properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Washington's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Washington's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Washington directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Washington's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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