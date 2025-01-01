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19 verified Winnipeg agents

Top real estate agents in Winnipeg

Browse 19 Winnipeg realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.

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Median price$500,000+5.0% YoY
Days on market50
Hot areasDowntownMidtownUptownWestside
Updated July 2026

Elite Agents in Winnipeg

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Walker Real Estate Group - Winnipeg, Manitoba

Walker Real Estate Group - Winnipeg, Manitoba

Walker Real Estate Group - Winnipeg, Manitoba

4.9(73)
"Mike and Erin helped us sell our home and buy our new condo."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1877 Henderson Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2G 1P4, Canada
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Dino Stepic - Winnipeg Real Estate Agent

Dino Stepic - Winnipeg Real Estate Agent

Dino Stepic - Winnipeg Real Estate Agent

5.0(102)
"you will not find a better friend and realtor in Winnipeg."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial agent
Address
4-756 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M7, Canada
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Goodfellow Realty Ltd.

Goodfellow Realty Ltd.

Goodfellow Realty Ltd.

4.9(249)
"I cannot imagine a better realtor in the province."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1783 Plessis Rd #8, Winnipeg, MB R3W 0B3, Canada
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Ty Mitchell - Winnipeg Real Estate

Ty Mitchell - Winnipeg Real Estate

Ty Mitchell - Winnipeg Real Estate

5.0(142)
"If your looking for real estate in Winnipeg, Ty is your one stop shop!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
330 St Mary Ave Suite 300, Winnipeg, MB R3C 3Z5, Canada
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Lydia - Penner - Real Estate | Winnipeg & North Kildonan Expert

Lydia - Penner - Real Estate | Winnipeg & North Kildonan Expert

Lydia - Penner - Real Estate | Winnipeg & North Kildonan Expert

5.0(118)
"We recently purchased a condo and Lydia Penner was our realtor."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
756 Pembina Hwy #4, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M7, Canada
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The Penner Team, Winnipeg Realtors®

The Penner Team, Winnipeg Realtors®

The Penner Team, Winnipeg Realtors®

5.0(50)
"We would recommend them to anyone looking to buy/sell a home in Winnipeg."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
756 Pembina Hwy #4, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M7, Canada
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Eric Neumann REALTOR® - Real Broker

Eric Neumann REALTOR® - Real Broker

Eric Neumann REALTOR® - Real Broker

4.9(44)
"I felt completely supported in all aspects of selling my home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
54 Maryland St #101, Winnipeg, MB R3G 1K7, Canada
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Sandeep Singh | Top Winnipeg Realtor - Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate

Sandeep Singh | Top Winnipeg Realtor - Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate

Sandeep Singh | Top Winnipeg Realtor - Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate

5.0(71)
"If you're looking for a realtor in Winnipeg, Sandeep is your man!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
485 St Anne's Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2M 3E2, Canada
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The Queen Team - Winnipeg Realtors

The Queen Team - Winnipeg Realtors

The Queen Team - Winnipeg Realtors

5.0(156)
"She went above and beyond to find us the perfect home here in Winnipeg."
— Google review
Specialty
Property investment company
Address
63 St Anne's Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2M 2Y4, Canada
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Royce Finley & Associates | Royal LePage Prime | Winnipeg, MB

Royce Finley & Associates | Royal LePage Prime | Winnipeg, MB

Royce Finley & Associates | Royal LePage Prime | Winnipeg, MB

5.0(209)
"Roz is one of best Realtor surrounding Winnipeg, MB !!!"
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
1877 Henderson Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2G 1P4, Canada
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Girard Smith Team - Winnipeg Real Estate Agents - Karen Girard-Smith & Jeff Smith

Girard Smith Team - Winnipeg Real Estate Agents - Karen Girard-Smith & Jeff Smith

Girard Smith Team - Winnipeg Real Estate Agents - Karen Girard-Smith & Jeff Smith

5.0(35)
"I highly recommend them to assist anyone buying or selling a home."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
330 St Mary Ave Suite 300, Winnipeg, MB R3C 3Z5, Canada
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Cyril Rocero - MaxPro Real Estate - Winnipeg Realtor

Cyril Rocero - MaxPro Real Estate - Winnipeg Realtor

Cyril Rocero - MaxPro Real Estate - Winnipeg Realtor

5.0(34)
"- Hands down, the best realtor in Winnipeg!"
— Google review
Specialty
Business to business service
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Vanguard Real Estate Ltd.

Vanguard Real Estate Ltd.

Vanguard Real Estate Ltd.

5.0(190)
"... Vanguard Real Estate helped us find the perfect second property."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
3311 Roblin Blvd Unit A, Winnipeg, MB R3R 0C2, Canada
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Amber van den Broek & Associates

Amber van den Broek & Associates

Amber van den Broek & Associates

4.8(77)
"Amber made buying on Zoom, making a move to Winnipeg effortless."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
986 Lorimer Blvd #5, Winnipeg, MB R3P 0Z8, Canada
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Your Winnipeg Realtor - Nicole Hacault - Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate

Your Winnipeg Realtor - Nicole Hacault - Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate

Your Winnipeg Realtor - Nicole Hacault - Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate

5.0(157)
"As far as realtor’s in Winnipeg go, Nicole and her team are the best."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agent
Address
485 St Anne's Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2M 3E2, Canada
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Gino Cipriano – Winnipeg Realtor | Royal LePage

Gino Cipriano – Winnipeg Realtor | Royal LePage

Gino Cipriano – Winnipeg Realtor | Royal LePage

5.0(162)
"🏡✨ He works in Winnipeg and surrounding areas."
— Google review
Specialty
Commercial real estate agency
Address
1883 Henderson Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2G 1P4, Canada
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Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate

Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate

Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate

4.4(40)
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
1450 Corydon Ave Ste 3, Winnipeg, MB R3N 0J3, Canada
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The Chris Kenny Team

The Chris Kenny Team

The Chris Kenny Team

5.0(145)
"David Parnell was our Realtor when purchasing in the Winnipeg area."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
756 Pembina Hwy #4, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M7, Canada
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Chad Leigh - REALTOR

Chad Leigh - REALTOR

Chad Leigh - REALTOR

4.9(66)
"Chad helped us with selling our home and the purchase of a new one."
— Google review
Specialty
Real estate agency
Address
Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate, 1450 Corydon Ave Unit #3, Winnipeg, MB R3N 0J3, Canada
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AI-powered real estate tools

Frequently Asked Questions

How can AI virtual staging help sell properties in Winnipeg?

AI virtual staging helps showcase Winnipeg properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.

What makes SofaBrain different from traditional virtual staging?

SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Winnipeg's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Winnipeg's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.

How can I become a featured realtor on this page?

To become a featured realtor in our Winnipeg directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.

What are the current real estate trends in Winnipeg?

Winnipeg's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.

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