Walker Real Estate Group - Winnipeg, Manitoba
Walker Real Estate Group - Winnipeg, Manitoba
“"Mike and Erin helped us sell our home and buy our new condo."”
- Specialty
- Real estate agency
- Address
- 1877 Henderson Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2G 1P4, Canada
Browse 19 Winnipeg realtors — every record verified against Google Maps, with real ratings, real reviews, and direct contact details.
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Walker Real Estate Group - Winnipeg, Manitoba
“"Mike and Erin helped us sell our home and buy our new condo."”
Dino Stepic - Winnipeg Real Estate Agent
“"you will not find a better friend and realtor in Winnipeg."”
Goodfellow Realty Ltd.
“"I cannot imagine a better realtor in the province."”
Ty Mitchell - Winnipeg Real Estate
“"If your looking for real estate in Winnipeg, Ty is your one stop shop!"”
Lydia - Penner - Real Estate | Winnipeg & North Kildonan Expert
“"We recently purchased a condo and Lydia Penner was our realtor."”
The Penner Team, Winnipeg Realtors®
“"We would recommend them to anyone looking to buy/sell a home in Winnipeg."”
Eric Neumann REALTOR® - Real Broker
“"I felt completely supported in all aspects of selling my home."”
Sandeep Singh | Top Winnipeg Realtor - Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate
“"If you're looking for a realtor in Winnipeg, Sandeep is your man!"”
The Queen Team - Winnipeg Realtors
“"She went above and beyond to find us the perfect home here in Winnipeg."”
Royce Finley & Associates | Royal LePage Prime | Winnipeg, MB
“"Roz is one of best Realtor surrounding Winnipeg, MB !!!"”
Girard Smith Team - Winnipeg Real Estate Agents - Karen Girard-Smith & Jeff Smith
“"I highly recommend them to assist anyone buying or selling a home."”
Cyril Rocero - MaxPro Real Estate - Winnipeg Realtor
“"- Hands down, the best realtor in Winnipeg!"”
Vanguard Real Estate Ltd.
“"... Vanguard Real Estate helped us find the perfect second property."”
Amber van den Broek & Associates
“"Amber made buying on Zoom, making a move to Winnipeg effortless."”
Your Winnipeg Realtor - Nicole Hacault - Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate
“"As far as realtor’s in Winnipeg go, Nicole and her team are the best."”
Gino Cipriano – Winnipeg Realtor | Royal LePage
“"🏡✨ He works in Winnipeg and surrounding areas."”
Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate
The Chris Kenny Team
“"David Parnell was our Realtor when purchasing in the Winnipeg area."”
Chad Leigh - REALTOR
“"Chad helped us with selling our home and the purchase of a new one."”
Show potential buyers the full potential of empty properties with virtual staging that matches Winnipeg's popular design trends.
Create variations of the same space with different design styles to appeal to diverse buyer preferences in the Winnipeg market.
Generate stunning property visualizations in minutes rather than days, saving thousands compared to traditional staging services.
Get featured in our directory and leverage SofaBrain's AI-powered visualization tools to create stunning property listings that help you win more clients and close more deals in the Winnipeg market.
AI virtual staging helps showcase Winnipeg properties in their best light, allowing potential buyers to visualize the full potential of a space. This is particularly valuable in competitive markets where making a strong first impression is crucial. With median home prices at $500,000 and average days on market at 50, properties with compelling visuals typically sell faster and closer to asking price.
SofaBrain uses advanced AI technology to create realistic, customizable virtual staging in minutes rather than days. Our tool offers 20+ design styles and can be tailored to appeal to Winnipeg's unique buyer demographics and preferences. Unlike traditional virtual staging that can cost $50-100 per photo, SofaBrain provides unlimited renders at a fraction of the cost, allowing you to experiment with different styles to match Winnipeg's hot neighborhoods like Downtown and Midtown.
To become a featured realtor in our Winnipeg directory, please contact us through our website. Priority is given to real estate professionals who utilize SofaBrain's AI tools to enhance their property listings. Featured agents receive prominent placement in search results, a verified badge, and the ability to showcase AI-enhanced portfolio images directly in their profile.
Winnipeg's real estate market is currently experiencing +5.0% year-over-year growth, with median home prices at $500,000. Properties spend an average of 50 days on market. Popular neighborhoods include Downtown, Midtown, Uptown, Westside. Buyers are increasingly focused on virtual tours and high-quality imagery before scheduling in-person viewings, making professional photography and virtual staging critical marketing tools.
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