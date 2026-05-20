Cost-to-Stage ROI Calculator

Listing price US median: ~$420K (Q1 2026 NAR). Number of staged photos Typical vacant 3BR = 5–10 rooms. Listing duration (months on market) Only relevant for traditional staging rental.

AI virtual staging saves you $4,961

Same days-on-market improvement as traditional staging (32 vs 45 days unstaged per NAR data), but the cost gap is $4,961. With 7 listing photos that's 2 months of physical staging rental you don't pay for.

Methodology: AI staging cost from SofaBrain Pro tier ($39/mo, 1,000 credits, ~$0.039/image). Traditional staging cost from industry mid-range ($2,500/mo for vacant 3BR). Days-on-market from NAR 2024 research (staged listings sell 30-50% faster). Holding cost = 0.3% of listing price per day (PMI + insurance + taxes + utilities + opportunity cost). Excludes potential offer-price lift (typically +1-5% on staged sales).

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