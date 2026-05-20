Cost-to-Stage ROI Calculator
AI virtual staging vs traditional vs no staging — on cost, days-on-market, and net ROI.
No staging
$60,750
Listed unstaged · ~45 days on market
AI virtual staging (SofaBrain)
$43,239
Listed staged · ~32 days on market
Traditional physical staging
$48,200
Listed staged · ~32 days on market
AI virtual staging saves you $4,961
Same days-on-market improvement as traditional staging (32 vs 45 days unstaged per NAR data), but the cost gap is $4,961. With 7 listing photos that's 2 monthsof physical staging rental you don't pay for.
Methodology: AI staging cost from SofaBrain Pro tier ($39/mo, 1,000 credits, ~$0.039/image). Traditional staging cost from industry mid-range ($2,500/mo for vacant 3BR). Days-on-market from NAR 2024 research (staged listings sell 30-50% faster). Holding cost = 0.3% of listing price per day (PMI + insurance + taxes + utilities + opportunity cost). Excludes potential offer-price lift (typically +1-5% on staged sales).
FAQ
How does AI virtual staging compare to traditional staging on cost?+
AI virtual staging costs $0.012-$0.04 per render on a SofaBrain monthly plan (Pro $39/mo for 1,000 credits, Premium $99/mo for 5,000, Business $299/mo for 25,000). Traditional staging runs $2,000-$4,500/month for a vacant 3-bedroom listing. For a typical listing with 7 staged photos over 2 months, that's $39 vs $5,000 — a ~128x cost gap.
Does staging actually shorten days-on-market?+
Yes. NAR research consistently shows staged listings sell 30-50% faster than unstaged. Median DOM nationally is around 45 days unstaged and 32 days staged. The calculator uses these midpoints. Effects vary by market — luxury markets see bigger DOM lifts, hot markets see smaller ones.
What's the 'holding cost' number based on?+
Roughly 0.3% of listing price per day. That bundles property insurance, PMI (if applicable), taxes, utilities, HOA fees, and the opportunity cost of capital tied up in the listing. For a $450K listing that's ~$1,350/day. Real holding cost varies — we use the midpoint.
Why don't you include offer-price lift in the ROI?+
We intentionally exclude price-lift effects (typically +1-5% on staged sales per NAR) because they're harder to attribute cleanly. The DOM-based holding cost is the conservative measure of staging value. If you add a 2% price lift on a $450K listing, that's another $9,000 in upside on top of the calculated ROI.
When does traditional staging beat AI staging?+
For luxury listings ($2M+) where the hero photo is the marketing centerpiece, traditional staging produces editorial polish that AI sometimes misses. Magazine-quality renders + hand-modeled furniture + photographer review are worth the premium when buyer expectations are highest. For 95% of listings, AI is mathematically the right call.
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Sources
Data verified 2026-05-20. Calculator is for illustrative comparison only and is not financial advice.