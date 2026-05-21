Home Affordability Calculator
See the home price you can realistically afford based on income, debts, and down payment.
Estimated home price you can afford
$382,044
Estimate only, based on a back-end DTI cap and a rough PMI assumption when the down payment is under 20%. Lenders weigh credit, reserves, and loan program; get pre-approved for an exact figure.
FAQ
How much house can I afford on my salary?+
Lenders cap your monthly housing payment and total debt as a share of gross income (your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI). A common back-end limit is ~36% (some programs allow 43%+). This calculator finds the home price whose full monthly payment — principal, interest, tax, insurance, and PMI — fits the housing budget left after your other debts.
What is debt-to-income ratio (DTI)?+
DTI is your total monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income. Front-end DTI counts only housing; back-end DTI counts housing plus all other debts (car, student loans, credit cards). Lower DTI means you qualify for more.
Does a bigger down payment let me afford more?+
Yes — a larger down payment reduces the loan amount (lowering the monthly payment) and, once you cross 20%, removes PMI, freeing up budget for a higher price. This tool reflects both effects.
Is this a pre-approval?+
No. It is an estimate based on DTI and rough tax/insurance/PMI assumptions. A lender also weighs credit score, cash reserves, employment history, and loan program. Get pre-approved for an exact number.