How much house can I afford on my salary? + Lenders cap your monthly housing payment and total debt as a share of gross income (your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI). A common back-end limit is ~36% (some programs allow 43%+). This calculator finds the home price whose full monthly payment — principal, interest, tax, insurance, and PMI — fits the housing budget left after your other debts.

What is debt-to-income ratio (DTI)? + DTI is your total monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income. Front-end DTI counts only housing; back-end DTI counts housing plus all other debts (car, student loans, credit cards). Lower DTI means you qualify for more.

Does a bigger down payment let me afford more? + Yes — a larger down payment reduces the loan amount (lowering the monthly payment) and, once you cross 20%, removes PMI, freeing up budget for a higher price. This tool reflects both effects.