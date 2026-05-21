Is it better to rent or buy a home? + It depends on how long you will stay, local prices and rents, the mortgage rate, and what return you could earn investing your down payment instead. The longer you stay, the more buying tends to win, because purchase and selling costs get spread over more years and you build equity. This calculator compares the net cost of each over your time horizon.

What is the break-even point for buying? + It is the number of years you must stay for buying to become cheaper than renting, once you account for closing and selling costs, equity, and the opportunity cost of your down payment. In many markets it lands around 5–7 years, but it is highly sensitive to rates, appreciation, and rent levels.

Why does the calculator ask for an investment return? + If you rent instead of buying, your down payment stays invested. The growth on that money is a real benefit of renting, so we subtract it from renting’s cost to compare fairly against the equity you would build by owning.