How do you calculate price per square foot? + Divide a home’s sale price by its finished square footage. For pricing a listing, average the price-per-square-foot of several comparable recent sales, then multiply by the subject home’s square footage to get a starting estimate.

Is price per square foot an accurate way to price a home? + It’s a useful starting point but not a substitute for a full CMA or appraisal. It ignores lot size, condition, upgrades, layout, location within the neighborhood, and market timing. Larger homes also tend to have a lower price per square foot than smaller ones, so comps should be similar in size.

How do I choose good comps? + Use recent sales (ideally within 3–6 months), in the same neighborhood, similar in size, age, condition, and style. The closer the match, the more reliable the price-per-square-foot estimate. Adjust for meaningful differences.