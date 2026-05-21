Price Per Square Foot Calculator
Average your comps’ $/sq ft and get a suggested list-price range — a fast first pass before a full CMA.
Comparable sales
Suggested list price
$533,739
A starting point only. Price-per-square-foot ignores lot size, condition, upgrades, location, and market timing — always pair it with a full CMA and adjust comps for differences. Not an appraisal.
FAQ
How do you calculate price per square foot?+
Divide a home’s sale price by its finished square footage. For pricing a listing, average the price-per-square-foot of several comparable recent sales, then multiply by the subject home’s square footage to get a starting estimate.
Is price per square foot an accurate way to price a home?+
It’s a useful starting point but not a substitute for a full CMA or appraisal. It ignores lot size, condition, upgrades, layout, location within the neighborhood, and market timing. Larger homes also tend to have a lower price per square foot than smaller ones, so comps should be similar in size.
How do I choose good comps?+
Use recent sales (ideally within 3–6 months), in the same neighborhood, similar in size, age, condition, and style. The closer the match, the more reliable the price-per-square-foot estimate. Adjust for meaningful differences.
What is a CMA?+
A Comparative Market Analysis is the agent’s structured pricing method: select comparable sales, adjust each for differences from the subject property, and arrive at a supported price range. Price per square foot is one input into a CMA, not the whole thing.