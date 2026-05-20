What is a seller net sheet? + A seller net sheet is a one-page estimate of what a home seller will walk away with at closing after all costs are deducted. It's the standard document realtors share at listing presentations and before signing offers — and the most common reason for surprise-and-disappointment closings is a seller net sheet that wasn't accurate.

What costs are typically deducted from the sale price? + Six categories: (1) total commission (buyer + seller agent, usually 5-6% combined), (2) title insurance (seller-paid in most states, ~0.4-0.7% of sale price), (3) transfer tax / doc stamps (varies wildly: FL 0.7%, NY 0.4%, TX 0%, CA up to 1.5%), (4) other closing costs (escrow, attorney, recording, HOA transfer, home warranty), (5) prorated taxes + HOA (seller pays through closing date), and (6) any negotiated seller concessions (closing-cost help to the buyer).

Are commission costs going to change after the NAR settlement? + Yes — buyer's broker compensation is no longer automatically built into the listing commission. Sellers can choose whether to offer buyer-broker compensation as part of the listing terms. The total seller cost is roughly similar today (most sellers still offer 2-3% to buyer's brokers via concessions or directly), but the line-item is now negotiated separately. The calculator's 'Total commission %' field combines both — adjust if you're explicitly structuring it differently.

Why is title insurance the seller's cost in most states? + It's an old industry convention. In most states (CA, NY, TX, FL) the seller pays for the owner's title insurance policy because the seller is the one warranting that the title is clean. A few states (LA, NM) have the buyer pay. Some metros have local customs that override the state default — check with a local title officer.

What's a 'transfer tax' and why does it vary so much? + Transfer tax (also called documentary stamp tax, deed transfer tax, conveyance tax) is what the state or county charges to record the deed. Texas: zero. New York City: combined state + city = up to 2.625%. California: city varies — San Francisco up to 3% on $25M+ properties. Always model based on your specific county.