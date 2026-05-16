Before and after proof
Bedroom Virtual Staging Before and After
Each example pairs the original room with the SofaBrain output so you can judge the transformation quality directly.
- Examples
- 6
- Source
- Feed
- Reviewed
- Yes
Reviewed before and after examples
The original image is shown on the left and the SofaBrain output is shown on the right for each reviewed bedroom example.
What we reviewed
We selected active public feed examples with clear room context, usable before and after images, no visible privacy risk, and enough transformation quality to support an indexable page.
Best uses
Use these examples to compare style direction, furniture density, lighting changes, and the amount of visual lift before staging your own room.
Page status
This page is indexable because it has at least 6 reviewed examples from the public feed and is included in the SEO monitoring report.
Create a version for your room
Upload a photo and generate a staged design from the same SofaBrain workflow.