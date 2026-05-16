Bedroom Virtual Staging Before and After

Each example pairs the original room with the SofaBrain output so you can judge the transformation quality directly.

The original image is shown on the left and the SofaBrain output is shown on the right for each reviewed bedroom example.

What we reviewed We selected active public feed examples with clear room context, usable before and after images, no visible privacy risk, and enough transformation quality to support an indexable page.

Best uses Use these examples to compare style direction, furniture density, lighting changes, and the amount of visual lift before staging your own room.