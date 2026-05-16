Reviewed public feed examples

Virtual Staging Before and After Examples

Compare reviewed SofaBrain public feed before-and-after examples by room and see how AI staging changes real interiors.

Bedroom AI design example

Bedroom Virtual Staging Before and After

6 reviewed examples from the active public feed.

Den AI design example

Den Virtual Staging Before and After

6 reviewed examples from the active public feed.

Kitchen AI design example

Kitchen Virtual Staging Before and After

6 reviewed examples from the active public feed.

Living Room AI design example

Living Room Virtual Staging Before and After

6 reviewed examples from the active public feed.

Open Concept Space AI design example

Open Concept Space Virtual Staging Before and After

6 reviewed examples from the active public feed.

Outdoor Patio AI design example

Outdoor Patio Virtual Staging Before and After

6 reviewed examples from the active public feed.

Sunroom AI design example

Sunroom Virtual Staging Before and After

6 reviewed examples from the active public feed.

Walk In Closet AI design example

Walk In Closet Virtual Staging Before and After

6 reviewed examples from the active public feed.