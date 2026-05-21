What is property tax proration? + At closing, the year’s property taxes are split between the seller and buyer based on how long each owns the home during the tax period. Because taxes are often paid in arrears (after the period), the seller usually credits the buyer for their share of taxes that have accrued but not yet been paid.

Who pays property taxes at closing — buyer or seller? + Both, proportionally. The seller is responsible for taxes covering the days they owned the home; the buyer covers the rest of the period. The split is settled at closing, typically as a credit from the seller to the buyer when taxes are paid in arrears.

How are the days counted? + This calculator assumes a calendar tax year (Jan 1–Dec 31) and counts the seller’s days from January 1 through the closing date. Daily tax = annual tax ÷ days in the year; each party owes their day count × the daily rate.