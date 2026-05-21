Property Tax Proration Calculator
Split the year’s property taxes between buyer and seller as of the closing date.
Calendar-year proration (365 days)
Assumes a calendar tax year (Jan 1–Dec 31) and that taxes are paid in arrears, so the seller credits the buyer for their share of unpaid taxes at closing. Some states/counties use fiscal years, semi-annual billing, or the "365-day" vs "12-month" method — confirm with your title or escrow officer.
FAQ
What is property tax proration?+
At closing, the year’s property taxes are split between the seller and buyer based on how long each owns the home during the tax period. Because taxes are often paid in arrears (after the period), the seller usually credits the buyer for their share of taxes that have accrued but not yet been paid.
Who pays property taxes at closing — buyer or seller?+
Both, proportionally. The seller is responsible for taxes covering the days they owned the home; the buyer covers the rest of the period. The split is settled at closing, typically as a credit from the seller to the buyer when taxes are paid in arrears.
How are the days counted?+
This calculator assumes a calendar tax year (Jan 1–Dec 31) and counts the seller’s days from January 1 through the closing date. Daily tax = annual tax ÷ days in the year; each party owes their day count × the daily rate.
Does every state prorate taxes the same way?+
No. States and counties differ on the tax year (calendar vs fiscal), billing schedule (annual, semi-annual), whether taxes are paid in advance or arrears, and the day-count convention (365-day vs 30-day months). Always confirm with your title or escrow officer.