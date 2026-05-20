Before and after proof

Living Room Virtual Staging Before and After

Each example pairs the original room with the SofaBrain output so you can judge the transformation quality directly.

Stage Your Living RoomLiving Room galleryBefore and after examples
Examples
6
Source
Feed
Reviewed
Yes
Before living room art deco AI staging
After living room art deco AI staging
Art DecoReviewed feed example

Reviewed before and after examples

The original image is shown on the left and the SofaBrain output is shown on the right for each reviewed living room example.

Before living room art deco AI staging
After living room art deco AI staging
Art DecoReviewed feed example
Before living room art deco AI staging
After living room art deco AI staging
Art DecoReviewed feed example
Before living room art deco AI staging
After living room art deco AI staging
Art DecoReviewed feed example
Before living room art deco AI staging
After living room art deco AI staging
Art DecoReviewed feed example
Before living room art deco AI staging
After living room art deco AI staging
Art DecoReviewed feed example
Before living room biophilic AI staging
After living room biophilic AI staging
BiophilicReviewed feed example

What we reviewed

We selected active public feed examples with clear room context, usable before and after images, no visible privacy risk, and enough transformation quality to support an indexable page.

Best uses

Use these examples to compare style direction, furniture density, lighting changes, and the amount of visual lift before staging your own room.

Page status

This page is indexable because it has at least 6 reviewed examples from the public feed and is included in the SEO monitoring report.

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