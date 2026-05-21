Do I need a written buyer agreement to tour a home in South Dakota? + Yes. As of 2024-08-17, the NAR settlement requires buyers working with an MLS-participant agent to sign a written buyer-broker agreement before that agent tours a home with them — and South Dakota is covered like every other state. The one common exception is an open house or a tour you attend without representation. Once you ask an agent to work on your behalf, the written agreement must be in place first.

Is the buyer-agent commission negotiable in South Dakota? + Always. The settlement explicitly requires that the compensation in a buyer agreement is negotiable and never set by law, by the MLS, or by any association. In South Dakota you and your agent decide the rate or flat fee, how it's calculated, and who pays it. There is no standard or required percentage.

How long does a buyer agreement last? + That is negotiable too. It can cover a single property, a single day of showings, a 30- or 90-day search, or longer. If you are not ready to commit, ask for a short term or a single-property agreement first. Read the term, the termination clause, and any "protection period" before signing.

Who pays the buyer agent now? + Compensation can be paid by the seller, built into the offer as a seller concession, paid by the buyer directly, or some combination — it's negotiated deal by deal. The key change from the settlement is that buyer-agent compensation is no longer advertised on the MLS, so it has to be addressed in your written agreement and then negotiated into each transaction.

Where do I find the approved buyer-agreement form for South Dakota? + Most South Dakota agents use a standard form published by the South Dakota Association of REALTORS® or their brokerage, consistent with rules from the South Dakota Real Estate Commission. Ask your agent which form they use, and confirm the compensation, term, and termination terms are filled in before you sign. For licensing or complaint questions, the South Dakota Real Estate Commission is the authority.