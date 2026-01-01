Wisconsin Act 69 (formerly AB 456) takes effect January 1, 2027 — the second US state statute targeting AI-altered real estate listings. Broader than California AB 723: covers virtual staging, digital repairs, landscape "fixes," and structural tweaks. Disciplinary exposure runs through DSPS.

California AB 723 (Business & Professions Code §10140.8) took effect January 1, 2026. Plain-English guide for realtors: what counts as a "digitally altered image", what disclosure you must provide, what AB 723 does NOT do, and how to stay compliant on the MLS.

CRMLS updated Rule 11.5.2 in lockstep with California AB 723. Plain-English guide for the 103,000+ CRMLS subscribers: what to label, the parallel-original requirement, categorical prohibitions on altering real property elements, and how enforcement works.

NAR has not added an AI-specific Standard of Practice — instead, undisclosed AI staging falls under Article 12 (true picture) and Standard of Practice 12-10 (anti-manipulation). Guide to what realtors must do under the existing ethical framework.

2026 is the year virtual-staging compliance graduates from "MLS housekeeping" to a defense-denial risk under E&O policies. Carrier-by-carrier breakdown of AI exclusions (Berkley, Verisk, Hamilton Select, Philadelphia Indemnity, Pearl, Victor, CRES) and what eliminates the defense-denied trigger.

Side-by-side breakdown of every state law and major MLS rule governing AI-altered real estate listings as of 2026. Covers CA AB 723, CRMLS 11.5.2, WI Act 69, NY DOS Trend Alert + RPL §441-c + GBL §§349/350, REBNY, Stellar MLS, HAR MLS, Canopy MLS §1.18.1, NWMLS Rule 105(d), Bright MLS, MRED, Colorado SB 26-189, and federal FTC §5.

Disclaimer. These guides summarise laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of mid-2026. They are not legal advice and do not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in your state or your E&O carrier.

10 compliance guides published.