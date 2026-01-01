10 guides · refreshed monthly

AI Virtual Staging Compliance — 2026

Statutes, MLS rules, NAR ethics, and E&O insurance — explained in plain English. Every claim cited to a primary source.

The universal disclosure phrase →State-by-state matrix

What changed this year

Live — Jan 1 2026

California AB 723

Statutory disclosure requirement for every AI-altered CA listing photo.

Live — Jan 1 2026

E&O AI exclusions

Berkley, Verisk, Hamilton, Philadelphia have filed exclusions that can strip defense duty.

Upcoming — Jan 1 2027

Wisconsin Act 69

Second US state statute on AI listing disclosure — broader than AB 723.

The one disclosure phrase

Read the deep dive →

One block of text satisfies California AB 723, CRMLS Rule 11.5.2, HAR / REBNY / Canopy / NWMLS / Bright MLS / MRED, Wisconsin Act 69 (forward-compatible), plus NAR Article 12 + SoP 12-10.

This image has been digitally altered with generative AI virtual staging. The original, unaltered photograph is available at [URL/QR code]. Furniture and décor are not included in the sale. No structural elements, finishes, fixtures, or landscaping of the actual property have been modified in this image.

State statutes

All states →
CAEff. 2026-01-01

California AB 723

California AB 723 (Business & Professions Code §10140.8) took effect January 1, 2026. Plain-English guide for realtors: what counts as a "digitally altered image", what disclosure you must provide, what AB 723 does NOT do, and how to stay compliant on the MLS.

WIEff. 2027-01-01

Wisconsin Act 69

Wisconsin Act 69 (formerly AB 456) takes effect January 1, 2027 — the second US state statute targeting AI-altered real estate listings. Broader than California AB 723: covers virtual staging, digital repairs, landscape "fixes," and structural tweaks. Disciplinary exposure runs through DSPS.

MLS rules

CAEff. 2026-01-01

CRMLS Rule 11.5.2

CRMLS updated Rule 11.5.2 in lockstep with California AB 723. Plain-English guide for the 103,000+ CRMLS subscribers: what to label, the parallel-original requirement, categorical prohibitions on altering real property elements, and how enforcement works.

NAR ethics

NAR Article 12

NAR has not added an AI-specific Standard of Practice — instead, undisclosed AI staging falls under Article 12 (true picture) and Standard of Practice 12-10 (anti-manipulation). Guide to what realtors must do under the existing ethical framework.

E&O insurance

E&O Insurance Coverage Map

2026 is the year virtual-staging compliance graduates from "MLS housekeeping" to a defense-denial risk under E&O policies. Carrier-by-carrier breakdown of AI exclusions (Berkley, Verisk, Hamilton Select, Philadelphia Indemnity, Pearl, Victor, CRES) and what eliminates the defense-denied trigger.

Reference materials

Disclosure Language

One disclosure block — copy-and-paste — that satisfies California AB 723, CRMLS Rule 11.5.2, HAR watermark wording, REBNY watermark wording, Canopy MLS §1.18.1, NWMLS Rule 105(d), Wisconsin Act 69 (forward-compatible), and NAR Article 12 / SoP 12-10 simultaneously.

State-by-State Matrix

Side-by-side breakdown of every state law and major MLS rule governing AI-altered real estate listings as of 2026. Covers CA AB 723, CRMLS 11.5.2, WI Act 69, NY DOS Trend Alert + RPL §441-c + GBL §§349/350, REBNY, Stellar MLS, HAR MLS, Canopy MLS §1.18.1, NWMLS Rule 105(d), Bright MLS, MRED, Colorado SB 26-189, and federal FTC §5.

Related resources

Compliance by state

50 states + DC

Buyer agreements

By state

Free calculators

Commission, net sheet & ROI

Learning hub

Guides for agents & sellers

Disclaimer. These guides summarise laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of mid-2026. They are not legal advice and do not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in your state or your E&O carrier.

10 compliance guides published.