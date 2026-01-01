AI Virtual Staging Compliance — 2026
Statutes, MLS rules, NAR ethics, and E&O insurance — explained in plain English. Every claim cited to a primary source.
What changed this year
California AB 723
Statutory disclosure requirement for every AI-altered CA listing photo.Live — Jan 1 2026
E&O AI exclusions
Berkley, Verisk, Hamilton, Philadelphia have filed exclusions that can strip defense duty.Upcoming — Jan 1 2027
Wisconsin Act 69
Second US state statute on AI listing disclosure — broader than AB 723.
The one disclosure phraseRead the deep dive →
One block of text satisfies California AB 723, CRMLS Rule 11.5.2, HAR / REBNY / Canopy / NWMLS / Bright MLS / MRED, Wisconsin Act 69 (forward-compatible), plus NAR Article 12 + SoP 12-10.
This image has been digitally altered with generative AI virtual staging. The original, unaltered photograph is available at [URL/QR code]. Furniture and décor are not included in the sale. No structural elements, finishes, fixtures, or landscaping of the actual property have been modified in this image.
State statutesAll states →
California AB 723
California AB 723 (Business & Professions Code §10140.8) took effect January 1, 2026. Plain-English guide for realtors: what counts as a "digitally altered image", what disclosure you must provide, what AB 723 does NOT do, and how to stay compliant on the MLS.
Wisconsin Act 69
Wisconsin Act 69 (formerly AB 456) takes effect January 1, 2027 — the second US state statute targeting AI-altered real estate listings. Broader than California AB 723: covers virtual staging, digital repairs, landscape "fixes," and structural tweaks. Disciplinary exposure runs through DSPS.
MLS rules
NAR ethics
E&O insurance
E&O Insurance Coverage Map
2026 is the year virtual-staging compliance graduates from "MLS housekeeping" to a defense-denial risk under E&O policies. Carrier-by-carrier breakdown of AI exclusions (Berkley, Verisk, Hamilton Select, Philadelphia Indemnity, Pearl, Victor, CRES) and what eliminates the defense-denied trigger.
Reference materials
Disclosure Language
One disclosure block — copy-and-paste — that satisfies California AB 723, CRMLS Rule 11.5.2, HAR watermark wording, REBNY watermark wording, Canopy MLS §1.18.1, NWMLS Rule 105(d), Wisconsin Act 69 (forward-compatible), and NAR Article 12 / SoP 12-10 simultaneously.
State-by-State Matrix
Side-by-side breakdown of every state law and major MLS rule governing AI-altered real estate listings as of 2026. Covers CA AB 723, CRMLS 11.5.2, WI Act 69, NY DOS Trend Alert + RPL §441-c + GBL §§349/350, REBNY, Stellar MLS, HAR MLS, Canopy MLS §1.18.1, NWMLS Rule 105(d), Bright MLS, MRED, Colorado SB 26-189, and federal FTC §5.
Related resources
Disclaimer. These guides summarise laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of mid-2026. They are not legal advice and do not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in your state or your E&O carrier.
10 compliance guides published.