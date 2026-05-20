Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Keller Williams Realty vs Re/MAX

Largest US brokerage by agent count with profit-share culture vs 100%-commission franchise with monthly desk fees.

SE

Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Keller Williams Realty

$96,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$21,000
Royalty: −$3,000

Re/MAX

$90,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$6,000
Monthly fees (×12): −$24,000

Feature matrix

FeatureKWRe/MAX
Commission modelcap100-commission
Default split70/3095/5
Annual cap$21,000
Monthly fee$2,000
Per-transaction fee
Royalty fee6%
Training programextensivestandard
Lead programagent-sourcedagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedPrivateRMAX
Approx agent count175,000145,000
HeadquartersAustin, TXDenver, CO
Founded$1,983$1,973

Best/worst fit for KW

Best for: Agents who value strong in-person training + long-term profit-share residuals

Worst for: Agents wanting stock equity or pure 100% commission models

Tech stack: Command CRM, KW App, Designs, Smart Plans, KSCORE

Best/worst fit for Re/MAX

Best for: High-volume producers who can absorb the monthly desk fee comfortably

Worst for: Newer agents with <12 transactions/year — the desk fee eats the margin

Tech stack: Booj, kvCORE (regional), Maxworks

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Keller Williams Realty and Re/MAX?+

Keller Williams Realty runs on a cap model (70/30 split, $21,000 cap) while Re/MAX runs on a 100-commission model (95/5 split). One offers profit share; the other does not.

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Keller Williams Realty: extensive training, agent-sourced leads. Re/MAX: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Keller Williams Realty is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources