Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices vs Keller Williams Realty

Premier franchise brand backed by Berkshire Hathaway vs Largest US brokerage by agent count with profit-share culture.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

$81,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$36,000
Royalty: −$3,000

Keller Williams Realty

$96,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$21,000
Royalty: −$3,000

Feature matrix

FeatureBHHSKW
Commission modelsplitcap
Default split70/3070/30
Annual cap$21,000
Monthly fee
Per-transaction fee
Royalty fee6%6%
Training programextensiveextensive
Lead programoptionalagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedPrivatePrivate
Approx agent count52,000175,000
HeadquartersIrvine, CAAustin, TX
Founded$2,013$1,983

Best/worst fit for BHHS

Best for: Luxury / high-end agents wanting the Berkshire brand for client trust

Worst for: Newer agents — the brand premium does not translate to free leads

Tech stack: Suite, Resource Center, Lead Hub, MOXI

Best/worst fit for KW

Best for: Agents who value strong in-person training + long-term profit-share residuals

Worst for: Agents wanting stock equity or pure 100% commission models

Tech stack: Command CRM, KW App, Designs, Smart Plans, KSCORE

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Keller Williams Realty?+

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices runs on a split model (70/30 split) while Keller Williams Realty runs on a cap model (70/30 split, $21,000 cap). One offers profit share; the other does not.

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: extensive training, optional leads. Keller Williams Realty: extensive training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Keller Williams Realty is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources