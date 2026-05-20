Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices vs Re/MAX

Premier franchise brand backed by Berkshire Hathaway vs 100%-commission franchise with monthly desk fees.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

$81,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$36,000
Royalty: −$3,000

Re/MAX

$90,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$6,000
Monthly fees (×12): −$24,000

Feature matrix

FeatureBHHSRe/MAX
Commission modelsplit100-commission
Default split70/3095/5
Annual cap
Monthly fee$2,000
Per-transaction fee
Royalty fee6%
Training programextensivestandard
Lead programoptionalagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedPrivateRMAX
Approx agent count52,000145,000
HeadquartersIrvine, CADenver, CO
Founded$2,013$1,973

Best/worst fit for BHHS

Best for: Luxury / high-end agents wanting the Berkshire brand for client trust

Worst for: Newer agents — the brand premium does not translate to free leads

Tech stack: Suite, Resource Center, Lead Hub, MOXI

Best/worst fit for Re/MAX

Best for: High-volume producers who can absorb the monthly desk fee comfortably

Worst for: Newer agents with <12 transactions/year — the desk fee eats the margin

Tech stack: Booj, kvCORE (regional), Maxworks

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Re/MAX?+

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices runs on a split model (70/30 split) while Re/MAX runs on a 100-commission model (95/5 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: extensive training, optional leads. Re/MAX: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Re/MAX is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources