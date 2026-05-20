Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Keller Williams Realty vs Sotheby's International Realty

Largest US brokerage by agent count with profit-share culture vs Luxury-focused global brand under Anywhere Real Estate.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Keller Williams Realty

$96,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$21,000
Royalty: −$3,000

Sotheby's International Realty

$72,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$48,000

Feature matrix

FeatureKWSotheby's
Commission modelcapsplit
Default split70/3060/40
Annual cap$21,000
Monthly fee
Per-transaction fee
Royalty fee6%
Training programextensiveextensive
Lead programagent-sourcedoptional
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedPrivateHOUS
Approx agent count175,00026,000
HeadquartersAustin, TXMadison, NJ
Founded$1,983$1,976

Best/worst fit for KW

Best for: Agents who value strong in-person training + long-term profit-share residuals

Worst for: Agents wanting stock equity or pure 100% commission models

Tech stack: Command CRM, KW App, Designs, Smart Plans, KSCORE

Best/worst fit for Sotheby's

Best for: Luxury-segment agents in major metros; global referral network

Worst for: Entry-level / sub-$500K market agents — brand requires luxury inventory

Tech stack: MOXI, Curate, SIR Mobile

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Keller Williams Realty and Sotheby's International Realty?+

Keller Williams Realty runs on a cap model (70/30 split, $21,000 cap) while Sotheby's International Realty runs on a split model (60/40 split). One offers profit share; the other does not.

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Keller Williams Realty: extensive training, agent-sourced leads. Sotheby's International Realty: extensive training, optional leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Keller Williams Realty is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources