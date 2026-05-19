WA MLS rules only — no statute Washington AI Virtual Staging Compliance NWMLS Rule 105(d) requires every altered photo to be clearly labeled "virtually staged" Northwest MLS — covering Seattle, Tacoma, and the broader Puget Sound region — requires every altered photo or video to be "clearly labeled as virtually staged," whether on the image itself or in the description field. Washington Consumer Protection Act provides private civil exposure on top. Last updated 2026-05-19

Key facts for Washington realtors ● NWMLS Rule 105(d): every altered photo/video must be "clearly labeled as virtually staged."

● Labeling can be on the image itself OR in the description field — both are acceptable.

● Washington Real Estate Commission applies advertising rules to all listing content.

● Washington CPA provides private right of action with attorneys-fee shifting.

● Adjacent: Oregon AG advisory (2024) flags undisclosed AI marketing imagery as actionable.

MLS boards in Washington NWMLS Rule 105(d) Northwest MLS. "Clearly labeled virtually staged" required for any altered photo/video.

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Stay Washington -compliant automatically SofaBrain burns the required disclosure into every render, packages the original unaltered image, and emits state-specific compliance metadata — configured for the Washington regulatory regime. Try SofaBrain — Free