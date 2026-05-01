How to Write a Condo Listing Description (2026 Guide + Examples)

Short answer: A condo listing description must do three things a single-family listing doesn't: sell the building and amenities alongside the unit, address the HOA head-on (fee, what it covers, financial health), and emphasize lifestyle and lock-and-leave convenience. Lead with the unit's best feature, then the view/floor/exposure, then the building amenities, then the HOA facts stated plainly. Keep it 200–350 words. Transparency about the HOA builds trust and pre-qualifies serious buyers.

Condos sell on a different value equation than houses — buyers are buying a lifestyle and a community as much as four walls. This guide covers what's specific to condos; for the universal fundamentals see our main listing-description guide.

What makes condo copy different

A house buyer evaluates the property in isolation. A condo buyer evaluates three things at once:

The unit — layout, condition, light, view, floor. The building — amenities, management, security, common areas, neighbors. The HOA — monthly cost, what it covers, reserve health, rules.

A condo listing that only describes the unit leaves two-thirds of the decision unanswered, and buyers fill the gap with worst-case assumptions. Address all three.

The condo listing structure

1. Unit hook + position (1–2 sentences)

Lead with the unit's strongest feature and its position in the building, because floor and exposure drive condo value enormously.

"A corner 12th-floor two-bedroom with floor-to-ceiling glass on two exposures — north to the river, west to the sunset — in the only LEED-Platinum tower in the Pearl District."

2. The view and light

For condos, this is often the single most valuable attribute. Be precise about floor, exposure, and what you actually see.

"South-facing 18th floor, unobstructed city skyline, protected view (low-rise zoning across the street)."

A protected view (can't be built out) is worth naming explicitly — it's a real, durable value.

3. Inside the unit

Cover layout (open vs. split-bedroom), flooring, kitchen, in-unit laundry (a major condo selling point — never bury it), storage, and any private outdoor space (balcony, terrace). Square footage matters more in condos because units are smaller — frame it favorably ("efficient 980 sqft with no wasted hallways").

4. Building amenities

This is where condos win against houses. List the amenities buyers pay HOA dues for:

Doorman / concierge / 24-hour security

Fitness center, pool, spa, sauna

Roof deck, common terrace, BBQ area

Parking (deeded? assigned? EV charging?) — always specify

Storage unit (included? extra?)

Bike room, package room, dog run

Guest suite, business center, party room

5. The HOA — stated plainly

Do not bury or omit the HOA. Buyers will find it, and silence reads as hiding something. State it directly and turn it into a selling point:

"HOA $685/mo covers water, gas, heat, building insurance, concierge, gym, roof deck, and a fully funded reserve (no special assessments in 10+ years, reserve study available)."

If the HOA is high, justify it. If it's low, brag about it. If reserves are healthy, say so — savvy buyers and their lenders care enormously about reserve health and assessment history.

6. Lifestyle + location close

Condo buyers prize walkability and lock-and-leave convenience. Close on the neighborhood and the lifestyle.

"Walk Score 98 — Whole Foods downstairs, the streetcar at the corner, and Tom McCall Waterfront Park two blocks east. Lock the door and fly to Maui without a second thought."

Condo-specific facts buyers always want

Pre-empt the questions every condo buyer asks. A listing that answers these gets better offers and fewer wasted showings:

HOA fee and exactly what it covers

and exactly what it covers Parking — deeded, assigned, or none; EV charging

— deeded, assigned, or none; EV charging In-unit laundry — yes/no (huge)

— yes/no (huge) Pet policy — number, size, breed restrictions

— number, size, breed restrictions Rental policy — owner-occupied %, rental cap, minimum lease (matters for investors and for lender financing)

— owner-occupied %, rental cap, minimum lease (matters for investors and for lender financing) Special assessments — any current or recently completed

— any current or recently completed Reserve health — funded reserve, recent reserve study

— funded reserve, recent reserve study Square footage and floor

Words and claims to handle carefully

Beyond the universal banned words:

Don't call it "maintenance-free" — condos have HOA dues; say "low-maintenance lifestyle" instead.

Avoid "investor-friendly" unless you've confirmed the rental cap allows it — a misleading claim wastes everyone's time.

Be careful with "quiet" or "no noise" — over-promising on a shared-wall product invites complaints.

Fair-housing rules still apply: describe the building and amenities, never the ideal resident.

Examples by condo type

Urban high-rise:

"14th-floor one-bedroom with a private balcony over the river. Floor-to-ceiling glass, white oak floors, Bosch kitchen, in-unit Bosch laundry. Deeded parking + storage. HOA $540 covers concierge, gym, pool, and roof deck — reserves fully funded. Streetcar at the door, three Michelin-recommended restaurants within two blocks."

Suburban garden condo:

"Ground-floor two-bedroom with a private fenced patio opening to the courtyard — rare in the complex. Updated kitchen (2024), in-unit laundry, attached one-car garage. HOA $310 covers landscaping, water, exterior maintenance, and the community pool. Pet-friendly (2 pets, no size limit). Top-rated school district, walk to the Saturday market."

Resort / second-home condo:

"Ski-in/ski-out studio + loft sleeping six, 80 yards from the Gondola. Rental program in place (2024 net income available). HOA covers all utilities, ski valet, hot tubs, and shuttle. Turnkey — sold furnished."

Let AI handle the inventory

Condo listings have a lot of moving parts — unit features, building amenities, and HOA details all need to land in a tight word count. Upload your photos to the SofaBrain listing description generator for a specifics-first draft of the unit and finishes, then layer in the building amenities and HOA facts that only you know. It keeps the copy concrete and the structure tight.

FAQ

Should I include the HOA fee in the listing description?

Yes, always, and state exactly what it covers. Buyers find it regardless, and omitting it reads as hiding a problem. A clearly stated, well-justified HOA fee builds trust and pre-qualifies serious buyers — turn it into a selling point by listing everything it includes.

What's the most important thing to mention in a condo listing?

Floor, exposure, and view — these drive condo value more than almost anything — followed immediately by in-unit laundry and parking. Then the building amenities and the HOA. The unit's interior matters, but position and building are what differentiate one condo from the dozen others a buyer is comparing.

How long should a condo listing description be?

200–350 words. Condos need slightly tighter copy than houses because there's less to describe inside the unit, but you must cover three layers (unit, building, HOA) — so prioritize ruthlessly and lead with the strongest attribute.

How do I write a condo listing for investors?

Confirm and state the rental policy first: owner-occupancy percentage, rental cap, minimum lease term, and any recent net income. Investors screen on financing eligibility and cash flow before they read about the kitchen, so put those facts up top.