Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices vs Coldwell Banker

Premier franchise brand backed by Berkshire Hathaway vs Legacy franchise brand with strong relocation network.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

$81,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$36,000
Royalty: −$3,000

Coldwell Banker

$72,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$48,000

Feature matrix

FeatureBHHSColdwell Banker
Commission modelsplitsplit
Default split70/3060/40
Annual cap
Monthly fee
Per-transaction fee
Royalty fee6%
Training programextensiveextensive
Lead programoptionalbrokerage-provided
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedPrivateHOUS
Approx agent count52,000100,000
HeadquartersIrvine, CAMadison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)
Founded$2,013$1,906

Best/worst fit for BHHS

Best for: Luxury / high-end agents wanting the Berkshire brand for client trust

Worst for: Newer agents — the brand premium does not translate to free leads

Tech stack: Suite, Resource Center, Lead Hub, MOXI

Best/worst fit for Coldwell Banker

Best for: New agents wanting structured training, mentorship, and relocation referrals

Worst for: Top producers seeking the highest possible split (60/40 entry is low)

Tech stack: Moxi, cbDesk, CBx Tech Suite, Listing Concierge

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Coldwell Banker?+

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices runs on a split model (70/30 split) while Coldwell Banker runs on a split model (60/40 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: extensive training, optional leads. Coldwell Banker: extensive training, brokerage-provided leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Neither is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources