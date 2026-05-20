Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices vs EXIT Realty
Premier franchise brand backed by Berkshire Hathaway vs Sponsoring residual income — earn from agents you recruit.
Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team
Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20
Net-income side by side
Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
$81,000
estimated net take-home
EXIT Realty
$84,000
estimated net take-home
Feature matrix
|Feature
|BHHS
|EXIT
|Commission model
|split
|split
|Default split
|70/30
|70/30
|Annual cap
|—
|—
|Monthly fee
|—
|—
|Per-transaction fee
|—
|—
|Royalty fee
|6%
|—
|Training program
|extensive
|standard
|Lead program
|optional
|optional
|Stock awards
|—
|—
|Profit share
|—
|—
|Sponsorship residual
|—
|✓
|Publicly traded
|Private
|Private
|Approx agent count
|52,000
|17,000
|Headquarters
|Irvine, CA
|Toronto, ON
|Founded
|$2,013
|$1,996
Best/worst fit for BHHS
Best for: Luxury / high-end agents wanting the Berkshire brand for client trust
Worst for: Newer agents — the brand premium does not translate to free leads
Best/worst fit for EXIT
Best for: Agents wanting passive residual income from recruiting + a structured franchise
Worst for: Solo producers uninterested in recruiting — residual model is the moat
FAQ
What's the biggest difference between Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and EXIT Realty?+
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices runs on a split model (70/30 split) while EXIT Realty runs on a split model (70/30 split).
Which is better for new agents?+
Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: extensive training, optional leads. EXIT Realty: standard training, optional leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.
Which is better at high volume?+
At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Neither is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.
Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+
No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.
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