Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices vs eXp Realty

Worst for: Newer agents — the brand premium does not translate to free leads

Best for: Luxury / high-end agents wanting the Berkshire brand for client trust

Best/worst fit for eXp

Best for: Self-directed agents who can self-generate leads + want revenue share and stock upside

Worst for: New agents needing local mentorship or a high-touch office environment

Tech stack: kvCORE, eXp World (Frame VR), Skyslope, SuccessKit