Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices vs The Real Brokerage

What's the biggest difference between Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and The Real Brokerage? + Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices runs on a split model (70/30 split) while The Real Brokerage runs on a cap model (85/15 split, $12,000 cap). One offers stock awards; the other does not.

Which is better for new agents? + Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: extensive training, optional leads. The Real Brokerage: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume? + At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. The Real Brokerage is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.