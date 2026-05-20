Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Century 21 vs Coldwell Banker

Long-running franchise with global brand recognition vs Legacy franchise brand with strong relocation network.

SE

Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Century 21

$57,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$60,000
Royalty: −$3,000

Coldwell Banker

$72,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$48,000

Feature matrix

FeatureCentury 21Coldwell Banker
Commission modelsplitsplit
Default split50/5060/40
Annual cap
Monthly fee
Per-transaction fee
Royalty fee6%
Training programstandardextensive
Lead programbrokerage-providedbrokerage-provided
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedHOUSHOUS
Approx agent count145,000100,000
HeadquartersMadison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)Madison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)
Founded$1,971$1,906

Best/worst fit for Century 21

Best for: Newer agents wanting a recognized brand + structured training

Worst for: Top producers — entry split is low; better to negotiate at another brokerage

Tech stack: Moxi, C21 University

Best/worst fit for Coldwell Banker

Best for: New agents wanting structured training, mentorship, and relocation referrals

Worst for: Top producers seeking the highest possible split (60/40 entry is low)

Tech stack: Moxi, cbDesk, CBx Tech Suite, Listing Concierge

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Century 21 and Coldwell Banker?+

Century 21 runs on a split model (50/50 split) while Coldwell Banker runs on a split model (60/40 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Century 21: standard training, brokerage-provided leads. Coldwell Banker: extensive training, brokerage-provided leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Neither is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources