Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Century 21 vs Compass

Long-running franchise with global brand recognition vs Tech-forward brokerage with proprietary listing-marketing platform.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Century 21

$57,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$60,000
Royalty: −$3,000

Compass

$96,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$24,000

Feature matrix

FeatureCentury 21Compass
Commission modelsplitsplit
Default split50/5080/20
Annual cap
Monthly fee
Per-transaction fee
Royalty fee6%
Training programstandardstandard
Lead programbrokerage-providedoptional
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedHOUSCOMP
Approx agent count145,00029,000
HeadquartersMadison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)New York, NY
Founded$1,971$2,012

Best/worst fit for Century 21

Best for: Newer agents wanting a recognized brand + structured training

Worst for: Top producers — entry split is low; better to negotiate at another brokerage

Tech stack: Moxi, C21 University

Best/worst fit for Compass

Best for: Productive agents in major metros wanting premium tech + strong brand

Worst for: Rural / small-market agents (limited Compass footprint outside major metros)

Tech stack: Compass CRM, Likely Compass AI, Compass One, Marketing Center

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Century 21 and Compass?+

Century 21 runs on a split model (50/50 split) while Compass runs on a split model (80/20 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Century 21: standard training, brokerage-provided leads. Compass: standard training, optional leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Neither is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources