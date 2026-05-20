Century 21 vs Compass

What's the biggest difference between Century 21 and Compass? + Century 21 runs on a split model (50/50 split) while Compass runs on a split model (80/20 split).

Which is better for new agents? + Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Century 21: standard training, brokerage-provided leads. Compass: standard training, optional leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume? + At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Neither is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.