Century 21 vs EXIT Realty
Long-running franchise with global brand recognition vs Sponsoring residual income — earn from agents you recruit.
Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team
Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20
Net-income side by side
Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.
Century 21
$57,000
estimated net take-home
EXIT Realty
$84,000
estimated net take-home
Feature matrix
|Feature
|Century 21
|EXIT
|Commission model
|split
|split
|Default split
|50/50
|70/30
|Annual cap
|—
|—
|Monthly fee
|—
|—
|Per-transaction fee
|—
|—
|Royalty fee
|6%
|—
|Training program
|standard
|standard
|Lead program
|brokerage-provided
|optional
|Stock awards
|—
|—
|Profit share
|—
|—
|Sponsorship residual
|—
|✓
|Publicly traded
|HOUS
|Private
|Approx agent count
|145,000
|17,000
|Headquarters
|Madison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)
|Toronto, ON
|Founded
|$1,971
|$1,996
Best/worst fit for Century 21
Best for: Newer agents wanting a recognized brand + structured training
Worst for: Top producers — entry split is low; better to negotiate at another brokerage
Best/worst fit for EXIT
Best for: Agents wanting passive residual income from recruiting + a structured franchise
Worst for: Solo producers uninterested in recruiting — residual model is the moat
FAQ
What's the biggest difference between Century 21 and EXIT Realty?+
Century 21 runs on a split model (50/50 split) while EXIT Realty runs on a split model (70/30 split).
Which is better for new agents?+
Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Century 21: standard training, brokerage-provided leads. EXIT Realty: standard training, optional leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.
Which is better at high volume?+
At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Neither is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.
Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+
No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.
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