Century 21 vs eXp Realty

Worst for: Top producers — entry split is low; better to negotiate at another brokerage

Best for: Newer agents wanting a recognized brand + structured training

Best/worst fit for eXp

Best for: Self-directed agents who can self-generate leads + want revenue share and stock upside

Worst for: New agents needing local mentorship or a high-touch office environment

Tech stack: kvCORE, eXp World (Frame VR), Skyslope, SuccessKit