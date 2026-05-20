Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Century 21 vs HomeSmart

Long-running franchise with global brand recognition vs Flat-fee transaction model — keep nearly all commission.

SE

Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Century 21

$57,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$60,000
Royalty: −$3,000

HomeSmart

$116,160

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$0
Monthly fees (×12): −$300
Per-tx fees: −$3,540

Feature matrix

FeatureCentury 21HomeSmart
Commission modelsplitflat-fee
Default split50/50100/0
Annual cap
Monthly fee$25
Per-transaction fee$295
Royalty fee6%
Training programstandardstandard
Lead programbrokerage-providedagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedHOUSPrivate
Approx agent count145,00024,000
HeadquartersMadison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)Scottsdale, AZ
Founded$1,971$2,000

Best/worst fit for Century 21

Best for: Newer agents wanting a recognized brand + structured training

Worst for: Top producers — entry split is low; better to negotiate at another brokerage

Tech stack: Moxi, C21 University

Best/worst fit for HomeSmart

Best for: Highest-volume agents — flat fee structure means margin grows linearly with volume

Worst for: Agents with <10 transactions/year — Realty ONE / eXp likely cheaper

Tech stack: RealSmart Agent (proprietary)

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Century 21 and HomeSmart?+

Century 21 runs on a split model (50/50 split) while HomeSmart runs on a flat-fee model (100/0 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Century 21: standard training, brokerage-provided leads. HomeSmart: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Neither is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources