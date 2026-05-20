Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Century 21 vs The Real Brokerage

Long-running franchise with global brand recognition vs Tech + AI-forward brokerage with stock + revenue share.

SE

Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Century 21

$57,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$60,000
Royalty: −$3,000

The Real Brokerage

$106,920

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$12,000
Monthly fees (×12): −$360
Per-tx fees: −$360
E&O: −$360

Feature matrix

FeatureCentury 21Real
Commission modelsplitcap
Default split50/5085/15
Annual cap$12,000
Monthly fee$30
Per-transaction fee$30
Royalty fee6%
Training programstandardstandard
Lead programbrokerage-providedagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedHOUSREAX
Approx agent count145,00028,000
HeadquartersMadison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)Toronto, ON / Miami, FL
Founded$1,971$2,014

Best/worst fit for Century 21

Best for: Newer agents wanting a recognized brand + structured training

Worst for: Top producers — entry split is low; better to negotiate at another brokerage

Tech stack: Moxi, C21 University

Best/worst fit for Real

Best for: Agents who want a lower cap than eXp + AI-forward tech + stock awards

Worst for: Agents needing local office presence (Real is fully virtual)

Tech stack: reZEN, Leo AI, HeyLeo (consumer), Real Wallet

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Century 21 and The Real Brokerage?+

Century 21 runs on a split model (50/50 split) while The Real Brokerage runs on a cap model (85/15 split, $12,000 cap). One offers stock awards; the other does not.

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Century 21: standard training, brokerage-provided leads. The Real Brokerage: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. The Real Brokerage is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources