Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Century 21 vs Realty ONE Group

Long-running franchise with global brand recognition vs 100%-commission franchise with low monthly fee.

SE

Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Century 21

$57,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$60,000
Royalty: −$3,000

Realty ONE Group

$115,824

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$0
Monthly fees (×12): −$1,788
Per-tx fees: −$2,388

Feature matrix

FeatureCentury 21Realty ONE
Commission modelsplit100-commission
Default split50/50100/0
Annual cap
Monthly fee$149
Per-transaction fee$199
Royalty fee6%
Training programstandardstandard
Lead programbrokerage-providedagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedHOUSPrivate
Approx agent count145,00022,000
HeadquartersMadison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)Irvine, CA
Founded$1,971$2,005

Best/worst fit for Century 21

Best for: Newer agents wanting a recognized brand + structured training

Worst for: Top producers — entry split is low; better to negotiate at another brokerage

Tech stack: Moxi, C21 University

Best/worst fit for Realty ONE

Best for: Moderate-volume agents who want 100% commission with predictable fees

Worst for: Brand-new agents — no mentorship cushion if business stalls

Tech stack: Skyslope, Z57, OneU

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Century 21 and Realty ONE Group?+

Century 21 runs on a split model (50/50 split) while Realty ONE Group runs on a 100-commission model (100/0 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Century 21: standard training, brokerage-provided leads. Realty ONE Group: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Realty ONE Group is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources