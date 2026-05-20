Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Coldwell Banker vs eXp Realty

Legacy franchise brand with strong relocation network vs Cloud-based brokerage with revenue share + stock awards.

SE

Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Coldwell Banker

$72,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$48,000

eXp Realty

$102,200

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$16,000
Monthly fees (×12): −$1,020
Per-tx fees: −$300
E&O: −$480

Feature matrix

FeatureColdwell BankereXp
Commission modelsplitcap
Default split60/4080/20
Annual cap$16,000
Monthly fee$85
Per-transaction fee$25
Royalty fee
Training programextensiveextensive
Lead programbrokerage-providedagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedHOUSEXPI
Approx agent count100,00087,000
HeadquartersMadison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)Bellingham, WA
Founded$1,906$2,009

Best/worst fit for Coldwell Banker

Best for: New agents wanting structured training, mentorship, and relocation referrals

Worst for: Top producers seeking the highest possible split (60/40 entry is low)

Tech stack: Moxi, cbDesk, CBx Tech Suite, Listing Concierge

Best/worst fit for eXp

Best for: Self-directed agents who can self-generate leads + want revenue share and stock upside

Worst for: New agents needing local mentorship or a high-touch office environment

Tech stack: kvCORE, eXp World (Frame VR), Skyslope, SuccessKit

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Coldwell Banker and eXp Realty?+

Coldwell Banker runs on a split model (60/40 split) while eXp Realty runs on a cap model (80/20 split, $16,000 cap). One offers stock awards; the other does not.

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Coldwell Banker: extensive training, brokerage-provided leads. eXp Realty: extensive training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. eXp Realty is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources