Coldwell Banker vs eXp Realty

Worst for: Top producers seeking the highest possible split (60/40 entry is low)

Best for: New agents wanting structured training, mentorship, and relocation referrals

Best/worst fit for eXp

Best for: Self-directed agents who can self-generate leads + want revenue share and stock upside

Worst for: New agents needing local mentorship or a high-touch office environment

Tech stack: kvCORE, eXp World (Frame VR), Skyslope, SuccessKit