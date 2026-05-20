Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Coldwell Banker vs Realty ONE Group

Legacy franchise brand with strong relocation network vs 100%-commission franchise with low monthly fee.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Coldwell Banker

$72,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$48,000

Realty ONE Group

$115,824

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$0
Monthly fees (×12): −$1,788
Per-tx fees: −$2,388

Feature matrix

FeatureColdwell BankerRealty ONE
Commission modelsplit100-commission
Default split60/40100/0
Annual cap
Monthly fee$149
Per-transaction fee$199
Royalty fee
Training programextensivestandard
Lead programbrokerage-providedagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedHOUSPrivate
Approx agent count100,00022,000
HeadquartersMadison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)Irvine, CA
Founded$1,906$2,005

Best/worst fit for Coldwell Banker

Best for: New agents wanting structured training, mentorship, and relocation referrals

Worst for: Top producers seeking the highest possible split (60/40 entry is low)

Tech stack: Moxi, cbDesk, CBx Tech Suite, Listing Concierge

Best/worst fit for Realty ONE

Best for: Moderate-volume agents who want 100% commission with predictable fees

Worst for: Brand-new agents — no mentorship cushion if business stalls

Tech stack: Skyslope, Z57, OneU

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Coldwell Banker and Realty ONE Group?+

Coldwell Banker runs on a split model (60/40 split) while Realty ONE Group runs on a 100-commission model (100/0 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Coldwell Banker: extensive training, brokerage-provided leads. Realty ONE Group: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Realty ONE Group is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources