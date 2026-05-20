Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Coldwell Banker vs Re/MAX

Legacy franchise brand with strong relocation network vs 100%-commission franchise with monthly desk fees.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Coldwell Banker

$72,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$48,000

Re/MAX

$90,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$6,000
Monthly fees (×12): −$24,000

Feature matrix

FeatureColdwell BankerRe/MAX
Commission modelsplit100-commission
Default split60/4095/5
Annual cap
Monthly fee$2,000
Per-transaction fee
Royalty fee
Training programextensivestandard
Lead programbrokerage-providedagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedHOUSRMAX
Approx agent count100,000145,000
HeadquartersMadison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)Denver, CO
Founded$1,906$1,973

Best/worst fit for Coldwell Banker

Best for: New agents wanting structured training, mentorship, and relocation referrals

Worst for: Top producers seeking the highest possible split (60/40 entry is low)

Tech stack: Moxi, cbDesk, CBx Tech Suite, Listing Concierge

Best/worst fit for Re/MAX

Best for: High-volume producers who can absorb the monthly desk fee comfortably

Worst for: Newer agents with <12 transactions/year — the desk fee eats the margin

Tech stack: Booj, kvCORE (regional), Maxworks

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Coldwell Banker and Re/MAX?+

Coldwell Banker runs on a split model (60/40 split) while Re/MAX runs on a 100-commission model (95/5 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Coldwell Banker: extensive training, brokerage-provided leads. Re/MAX: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Re/MAX is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources