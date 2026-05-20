Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Coldwell Banker vs Sotheby's International Realty

Legacy franchise brand with strong relocation network vs Luxury-focused global brand under Anywhere Real Estate.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Coldwell Banker

$72,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$48,000

Sotheby's International Realty

$72,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$48,000

Feature matrix

FeatureColdwell BankerSotheby's
Commission modelsplitsplit
Default split60/4060/40
Annual cap
Monthly fee
Per-transaction fee
Royalty fee
Training programextensiveextensive
Lead programbrokerage-providedoptional
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedHOUSHOUS
Approx agent count100,00026,000
HeadquartersMadison, NJ (Anywhere Real Estate)Madison, NJ
Founded$1,906$1,976

Best/worst fit for Coldwell Banker

Best for: New agents wanting structured training, mentorship, and relocation referrals

Worst for: Top producers seeking the highest possible split (60/40 entry is low)

Tech stack: Moxi, cbDesk, CBx Tech Suite, Listing Concierge

Best/worst fit for Sotheby's

Best for: Luxury-segment agents in major metros; global referral network

Worst for: Entry-level / sub-$500K market agents — brand requires luxury inventory

Tech stack: MOXI, Curate, SIR Mobile

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Coldwell Banker and Sotheby's International Realty?+

Coldwell Banker runs on a split model (60/40 split) while Sotheby's International Realty runs on a split model (60/40 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Coldwell Banker: extensive training, brokerage-provided leads. Sotheby's International Realty: extensive training, optional leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Neither is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources