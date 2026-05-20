Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Compass vs EXIT Realty

Tech-forward brokerage with proprietary listing-marketing platform vs Sponsoring residual income — earn from agents you recruit.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Compass

$96,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$24,000

EXIT Realty

$84,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$36,000

Feature matrix

FeatureCompassEXIT
Commission modelsplitsplit
Default split80/2070/30
Annual cap
Monthly fee
Per-transaction fee
Royalty fee
Training programstandardstandard
Lead programoptionaloptional
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedCOMPPrivate
Approx agent count29,00017,000
HeadquartersNew York, NYToronto, ON
Founded$2,012$1,996

Best/worst fit for Compass

Best for: Productive agents in major metros wanting premium tech + strong brand

Worst for: Rural / small-market agents (limited Compass footprint outside major metros)

Tech stack: Compass CRM, Likely Compass AI, Compass One, Marketing Center

Best/worst fit for EXIT

Best for: Agents wanting passive residual income from recruiting + a structured franchise

Worst for: Solo producers uninterested in recruiting — residual model is the moat

Tech stack: EXIT Connect CRM, Skyslope

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Compass and EXIT Realty?+

Compass runs on a split model (80/20 split) while EXIT Realty runs on a split model (70/30 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Compass: standard training, optional leads. EXIT Realty: standard training, optional leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Neither is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources