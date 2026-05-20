Compass vs eXp Realty

Tech stack: Compass CRM, Likely Compass AI, Compass One, Marketing Center

Worst for: Rural / small-market agents (limited Compass footprint outside major metros)

Best for: Productive agents in major metros wanting premium tech + strong brand

Best/worst fit for eXp

Best for: Self-directed agents who can self-generate leads + want revenue share and stock upside

Worst for: New agents needing local mentorship or a high-touch office environment

Tech stack: kvCORE, eXp World (Frame VR), Skyslope, SuccessKit